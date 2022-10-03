Read full article on original website
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Parking lot charges man $173 in tickets for a truck. He says it isn't his.
The problem for an Overton County man is he said he's never parked in the lots for which he got tickets.
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Loretta Lynn
“The story of Loretta Lynn’s life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.” – Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
