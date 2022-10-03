ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

kusi.com

La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
La Jolla
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr

This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homelessness affecting tourism in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s homelessness count hit record highs in Downtown this year, a direct byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to affect the U.S. in more ways than one. One way locals feel the aftereffects is in San Diego’s essential tourism market. Increases in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

UCSD Geisel Library freshly remodeled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Libraries are key components of community functionality, offering resources far beyond books and media. UC San Diego unveiled the remodeling of its Geisel Library on Sept. 27, an exciting new addition to campus beauty and an asset to students and the City of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Local
California Society
Encinitas, CA
Society
Encinitas, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Government
kusi.com

Residents campaign against measure to raise building height limit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are less than five weeks until election day, and people in San Diego have big decisions to make on this year’s ballot. Measure C will determine whether or not the 30-foot Height Limit will be lifted in the Midway District. The campaign against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest is turning 20 in 2022 and it’s going to be a celebration to remember. The organizers behind Ocean Beach Oktoberfest announce the return of their annual event set for October 7-8 in Ocean Beach where Newport meets the beach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa

Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated

Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach

Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Yes on Measure B: New trash expenses for home owners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Rising star from Pacific Beach is on a mission to stand up to bullying

With almost 30 songs written, a music video filmed and acting roles in multiple movies, you’d think these accomplishments belonged to an actor taking the spotlight in Hollywood. However, this description checks the boxes for a rising star from Pacific Beach who is finding her way in the film...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oceansidechamber.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has a new ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Oceanside, CA

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream takes place on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am to 4:30 pm. Entertainment, prizes and drawings, face painting, balloon artists and VIP guest presenters will all be part of the celebration. The store will be open for regular store hours.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse

October 3, 2022 (Santee) - Santee just got another nationally-known retailer that’s expected to attract loads of shoppers from all over the county. Sportsman’s Warehouse, a sporting goods chain based in Utah, held a soft opening Sept. 30, and will hold its grand opening Oct. 6-8. It’s the first store in the chain to open in San Diego County. The next closest stores are in Yuma, Az. and Murietta in Riverside County.
SANTEE, CA

