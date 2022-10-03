Read full article on original website
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
La Jolla
Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr
This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
kusi.com
Homelessness affecting tourism in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s homelessness count hit record highs in Downtown this year, a direct byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to affect the U.S. in more ways than one. One way locals feel the aftereffects is in San Diego’s essential tourism market. Increases in...
kusi.com
UCSD Geisel Library freshly remodeled
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Libraries are key components of community functionality, offering resources far beyond books and media. UC San Diego unveiled the remodeling of its Geisel Library on Sept. 27, an exciting new addition to campus beauty and an asset to students and the City of San Diego.
kusi.com
Residents campaign against measure to raise building height limit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are less than five weeks until election day, and people in San Diego have big decisions to make on this year’s ballot. Measure C will determine whether or not the 30-foot Height Limit will be lifted in the Midway District. The campaign against...
kusi.com
Ocean Beach Oktoberfest
San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest is turning 20 in 2022 and it’s going to be a celebration to remember. The organizers behind Ocean Beach Oktoberfest announce the return of their annual event set for October 7-8 in Ocean Beach where Newport meets the beach.
visitcarlsbad.com
Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa
Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
KPBS
Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated
Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach
Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
sandiegocountynews.com
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
kusi.com
Yes on Measure B: New trash expenses for home owners
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
kusi.com
John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
kusi.com
City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
pbmonthly.net
Rising star from Pacific Beach is on a mission to stand up to bullying
With almost 30 songs written, a music video filmed and acting roles in multiple movies, you’d think these accomplishments belonged to an actor taking the spotlight in Hollywood. However, this description checks the boxes for a rising star from Pacific Beach who is finding her way in the film...
oceansidechamber.com
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has a new ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Oceanside, CA
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream takes place on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am to 4:30 pm. Entertainment, prizes and drawings, face painting, balloon artists and VIP guest presenters will all be part of the celebration. The store will be open for regular store hours.
eastcountymagazine.org
Sportsman's Warehouse
October 3, 2022 (Santee) - Santee just got another nationally-known retailer that’s expected to attract loads of shoppers from all over the county. Sportsman’s Warehouse, a sporting goods chain based in Utah, held a soft opening Sept. 30, and will hold its grand opening Oct. 6-8. It’s the first store in the chain to open in San Diego County. The next closest stores are in Yuma, Az. and Murietta in Riverside County.
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
