The Daily South
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.
Save apple peels this baking season to make homemade ACV
Kale Junkie creator and debut cookbook author Nicole Keshishian Modic shared her apple scraps hack for making homemade apple cider vinegar.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!
Nutritional Value: Pomegranate juice is a rich source of antioxidants and polyphenols. It contains vitamins C, E, K, and essential micronutrients. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!. Benefits: Pomegranate has a low glycemic...
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
EatingWell
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
msn.com
Try these 25+ recipes for pasta
Slide 1 of 29: Not many of us can resist pasta. Extremely versatile, pasta can be paired with a variety of sauces and ingredients. This staple of Italian cuisine has crossed borders and is one of the most popular foods around the world.There are many types of pasta to choose from, and each has its particular characteristics. Some work better with light sauces, while others beg for thick, rich sauces. Browse through the following gallery, get inspired, and impress your friends and family with your pasta knowledge!You may also like: Celebrities who believe in conspiracy theories.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
snapshotsincursive.com
Fabulous Seafood Lasagna
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Fabulous Seafood Lasagna! Because I really like seafood, and for the first time in my life I have access to it, I decided to think “outside the box” for a new dinner idea. Combining pasta and seafood seemed like a nice transition. To keep the cost down, I did end up substituting imitation crabmeat, but of course you may use the real deal, especially if you have connections with a fisherman. I’m working on that.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make
It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
12tomatoes.com
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
ohmymag.co.uk
Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes
Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
ohmymag.co.uk
Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips
While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
thespruceeats.com
Apple Turnovers
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) An apple turnover a day keeps the blues away? It's hard to argue with that. The OG of turnovers came from, no surprise here, France. According to lore, in 1630 an epidemic had taken over in the North-West region of France, and the Chatelaine, or lady of the town, handed out flour, butter, and apples to the entire village to raise their spirits. And thus, the chausson aux pommes was born. Meaning apple slipper in French, it was named so for its resemblance to a modern-day Croc. It wasn't until the mid-1800s that Americans started to make these flaky handheld pies in the shape of a triangle.
The Daily South
Loretta Lynn's Classic Country Recipes Helped Me Find My New Southern Home
It seems impossible that Loretta Lynn is gone. It also seems impossible that she'd been with us for 90 years, because she always seemed ageless. She retained the iconic image of the strong woman of the South throughout her life, and her astonishing rags-to-riches life story was an inspiration to anyone who knew it—and millions of people all around the world did know it, because of her music.
America’s butter shortage and replacements for the holiday cooking season
Butter, the prized golden dairy product that is included in almost every recipe, is in short supply. According to The Wall Street Journal, butter availability is at its lowest since 2017. The shortage is due to issues with staffing and limited milk production.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Chocolate Pudding Recipe
I posted this recipe for homemade vanilla pudding last week, and now it’s time for its chocolate counterpart. As much as I love vanilla, you always have to save the best for last, right? There’s just something about chocolate pudding that is so unbelievably good! (As much as I love them) we’re upgrading from those pudding cups that you get from the store today.
