ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Hampshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Florence, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Why did Wine Witch in Northampton close?

Wine Witch was only open for about six months, though it left a mark on Northampton and appeared popular among local diners and visitors. But on Sept. 20, the owners announced on Facebook that they had permanently closed the downtown eatery and wine bar. They thanked the Pioneer Valley for an “amazing reception” but said the “financial realities” of the business had forced their hand.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Aldi plans to open Northampton grocery store next year

Aldi, the German-owned discount chain of supermarkets, plans to open a Northampton grocery store next year. The company expects the Northampton location will open in the spring, Chris Daniels, an Aldi vice president based in South Windsor, Connecticut, confirmed. No other details on the planned store were available. Daniels did...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate
MassLive.com

Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church

NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MassLive.com

City View Road reopens to through traffic after more than a year of work

WESTFIELD — After a six-year project and 15 months after it was originally closed by the state, City View Road finally reopened to through traffic Thursday morning. Crews were seen Thursday morning removing the jersey barriers that blocked traffic through City View Road. The street had been closed in the summer of 2021 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation due to the poor road conditions over the culvert that runs under the road.
WESTFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy