Jim Knowles’ defense has had some ups and downs through his first season at Ohio State. Chase Brown and Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his quotes on Twitter. One thing that has been a problem for Ohio State’s defensive ends is the sack production. Knowles understands that sacks are a key part of disrupting offensive drives, but has been pleased overall and put the blame on himself for not creating enough opportunities.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO