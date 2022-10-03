Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day insists Ohio State has embraced 'villain role' ahead of Week 6 matchup
Nobody likes the heavy favorite. Ohio State is almost always the heavy favorite, and therefore almost always the villain, especially on the road. Ryan Day addresses that notion Thursday on his midday radio show. He says the Buckeyes have had to be willing to embrace the villain role Saturday. Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Black Stripe Alert: Freshman Buckeye becomes latest to shed black stripe
It has become tradition recently for Ohio State football newcomers to have a black stripe placed down the middle of their helmet where the signature red stripe should be. New recruits wear a black stripe on their helmet until they earn the right to wear the traditional helmet. On Thursday,...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III emphatically lists updated Heisman rankings, includes 1 B1G standout
Robert Griffin III is taking a shot at this whole “College Football Analyst” thing and at the very least it’s produced some pretty great content. Griffin III released his updated Heisman rankings as he does every week Thursday, listing Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as his No. 3 pick. All 5 of Griffin III’s picks are quarterbacks, which is on brand.
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud dominating in 2022 as OSU QB climbs FBS leaderboard for touchdown passes
C.J. Stroud has landed his name at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds list for good reason. Ohio State’s quarterback continues to dominate on offense, and he is now third in the nation in passing touchdowns this season. Stroud is just one touchdown behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye...
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison reveals favorite position on D-line, has high praise for DC Jim Knowles
Zach Harrison spoke the media on Wednesday about a couple of topics. Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom posted what he said. Harrison talked about where he likes to play best on the defensive line. The Ohio State D-lineman told assistant coach Larry Johnson that he likes to play at the inside positions after he had a part in creating two turnovers against Rutgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers
Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
Big Ten coaching roulette: Finding new jobs for Brian Hartline, Bret Bielema, Tony Alford and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug, Nathan and Stephen try something new on this Thursday Buckeye Talk. In the wake of the firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, it’s time to spin the Big Ten coaching wheel. Doug, Nathan and Stephen had to decide whether current Big Ten coaches kept their...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten volleyball: BTN analyst Emily Ehman reveals top 5 impact performers of the week with familiar face at No. 1
Big Ten volleyball is moving onward in conference play with BTN analyst Emily Ehman providing her updated list of impact performers from the weekend of action. Earlier in the week, the updated AVCA Coaches Poll dropped with 7 B1G teams leading the way. Nebraska and Purdue led the conference as top-5 teams with 6 teams in the top 15.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles addresses poor sack production of DEs, highlights promising play of 1 DB
Jim Knowles’ defense has had some ups and downs through his first season at Ohio State. Chase Brown and Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his quotes on Twitter. One thing that has been a problem for Ohio State’s defensive ends is the sack production. Knowles understands that sacks are a key part of disrupting offensive drives, but has been pleased overall and put the blame on himself for not creating enough opportunities.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles proud of DB Denzel Burke's 'grit' despite injury issues
Jim Knowles has had some injuries done to his defensive backs this season. Denzel Burke is one player that has impressed Knowles with his toughness per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Burke has played through a hand injury recently and showed just how tough he can be. Knowles liked how...
saturdaytradition.com
New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department
Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
