Nebraska State

saturdaytradition.com

Black Stripe Alert: Freshman Buckeye becomes latest to shed black stripe

It has become tradition recently for Ohio State football newcomers to have a black stripe placed down the middle of their helmet where the signature red stripe should be. New recruits wear a black stripe on their helmet until they earn the right to wear the traditional helmet. On Thursday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Robert Griffin III emphatically lists updated Heisman rankings, includes 1 B1G standout

Robert Griffin III is taking a shot at this whole “College Football Analyst” thing and at the very least it’s produced some pretty great content. Griffin III released his updated Heisman rankings as he does every week Thursday, listing Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as his No. 3 pick. All 5 of Griffin III’s picks are quarterbacks, which is on brand.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Harrison reveals favorite position on D-line, has high praise for DC Jim Knowles

Zach Harrison spoke the media on Wednesday about a couple of topics. Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom posted what he said. Harrison talked about where he likes to play best on the defensive line. The Ohio State D-lineman told assistant coach Larry Johnson that he likes to play at the inside positions after he had a part in creating two turnovers against Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers

Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten volleyball: BTN analyst Emily Ehman reveals top 5 impact performers of the week with familiar face at No. 1

Big Ten volleyball is moving onward in conference play with BTN analyst Emily Ehman providing her updated list of impact performers from the weekend of action. Earlier in the week, the updated AVCA Coaches Poll dropped with 7 B1G teams leading the way. Nebraska and Purdue led the conference as top-5 teams with 6 teams in the top 15.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles addresses poor sack production of DEs, highlights promising play of 1 DB

Jim Knowles’ defense has had some ups and downs through his first season at Ohio State. Chase Brown and Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his quotes on Twitter. One thing that has been a problem for Ohio State’s defensive ends is the sack production. Knowles understands that sacks are a key part of disrupting offensive drives, but has been pleased overall and put the blame on himself for not creating enough opportunities.
COLUMBUS, OH
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles proud of DB Denzel Burke's 'grit' despite injury issues

Jim Knowles has had some injuries done to his defensive backs this season. Denzel Burke is one player that has impressed Knowles with his toughness per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Burke has played through a hand injury recently and showed just how tough he can be. Knowles liked how...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department

Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV

