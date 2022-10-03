Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season
Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
Blake Corum reveals advice he gave freshman CJ Stokes following costly fumble vs. Maryland
Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs and players in college football this season. The junior ball carrier has rushed for 611 yards on 93 attempts and 10 touchdowns. His play on the field and leadership has helped Michigan to a 5-0 start. Corum recently gave some...
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
Michigan vs. Penn State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
It’s not a rivalry in the classic sense, because Penn State and Michigan ignored each other for more than 100 years, never meeting on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993. But the storied programs have made up for lost time, taking turns...
Nebraska volleyball continues undefeated start to B1G play with road sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball is off to a dominant start in B1G play, rolling past Michigan State with a 3-set sweep in East Lansing. The Thursday night match went to the Huskers with set wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-9. After opening B1G play with a home sweep of the Spartans, Nebraska...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5
JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
Tom Izzo continues to troll everyone over Michigan State's potential use of a zone
Death, taxes, Tom Izzo hinting at Michigan State using a zone in the season. But this time, he means it. Or does he?. On Tuesday, Izzo took to a press conference to preview the preseason ahead for Michigan State. And once again, Izzo is reporting that the Spartans are working on a zone defense in practices.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Ann Arbor joins Whitmer’s legal fight against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has officially joined the legal fight for abortion rights in Michigan. Attorneys for the city and Washtenaw County recently laid out arguments in an amicus brief filed with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the state’s 1931 abortion ban.
Message to MSU’s trustees: ‘Shut up,’ we explained
Mercifully, the bee that flew into the bonnet of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees about President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has gone and buzzed away. Stanley and the Trustees have come to an understanding about how Title IX reports are supposed to be handled from here on out, according to a press statement the Board sent out last Friday.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
