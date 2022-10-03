ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Rack Up 19 Wins at ITAs

TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team concluded their time at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, sending two Sooners to the Main Draw bracket. Our guys have continued to improve over the fall," said head coach Nick Crowell. "We did a lot of good things out in Tulsa. We had guys with some major break throughs and we were able to execute on some of the important details we've been focusing on this year. I'm excited to see us compete next week at the Regional Championships."
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Espn#Athletics#Fall Ball Central#Sooners#Seminole State#Ssc#The Ou Food Pantry
blackchronicle.com

Savannah Bananas To Play In Oklahoma City, Tulsa In May 2023

The Savannah Bananas, the baseball staff recognized for its on-field antics, is coming to Tulsa in 2023. The Bananas introduced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule in a reside draft on Tuesday and the staff has two stops within the Sooner State. They will cease in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
PERKINS, OK
majorleaguefishing.com

Oklahoma’s Smith Victorious at Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Dardanelle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Boater Kirk Smith of Edmond, Oklahoma, caught 10 bass weighing 27 pounds, 8 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Dardanelle in Russellville, Arkansas. The tournament, hosted by Russellville Advertising and Promotion, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the PhoenixBass Fishing League Arkie Division. Smith earned $6,367 for his victory.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy