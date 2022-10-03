Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina Andras
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Related
Former Oklahoma star quarterback says 2022 already a 'failed season'
The Oklahoma Sooners were once the sixth-ranked team in the country, but after back-to-back upset losses, they are unranked, and people aren't happy.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Rack Up 19 Wins at ITAs
TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team concluded their time at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, sending two Sooners to the Main Draw bracket. Our guys have continued to improve over the fall," said head coach Nick Crowell. "We did a lot of good things out in Tulsa. We had guys with some major break throughs and we were able to execute on some of the important details we've been focusing on this year. I'm excited to see us compete next week at the Regional Championships."
D.J. Lagway, nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, visiting Oklahoma Sooners this weekend
Willis High School (Texas) junior D.J. Lagway is rated the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN and a five-star prospect on 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller has already trimmed his list to a top 10 of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, ...
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Ponca City News
Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says
Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
KOCO
Oklahoma high school athletes now have path to get paid for fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma high school athletes now have a path to get paid for their fame. For the first time, the state has laid out guidelines for how those students can cash in on their name, image and likeness, as college athletes have been doing for a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Savannah Bananas To Play In Oklahoma City, Tulsa In May 2023
The Savannah Bananas, the baseball staff recognized for its on-field antics, is coming to Tulsa in 2023. The Bananas introduced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule in a reside draft on Tuesday and the staff has two stops within the Sooner State. They will cease in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown...
KETV.com
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride on back of semitruck from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
majorleaguefishing.com
Oklahoma’s Smith Victorious at Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Dardanelle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Boater Kirk Smith of Edmond, Oklahoma, caught 10 bass weighing 27 pounds, 8 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Dardanelle in Russellville, Arkansas. The tournament, hosted by Russellville Advertising and Promotion, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the PhoenixBass Fishing League Arkie Division. Smith earned $6,367 for his victory.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
Crime or disease? Geese end up dead in OKC neighborhood
At least five geese have died in recent days at the Valencia neighborhood, some were left floating in the water.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
Comments / 0