New York bill aims to combat increase in heating costs

By Michael Miller
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9Eq0_0iKSeY7700

Plattsburgh, NY — With winter approaching, many people are trying to figure out how to heat their homes, which may be more expensive this winter than ever.

The National Grid is predicting a nearly 40% increase in heating costs due to inflation, but State Assemblyman Billy Jones has introduced a bill that would help middle-income families combat these rising costs.

The bill would create the Middle-Income Home Energy Assistance Fund, and provide $3 million to help eligible families heat their homes and suspend the income tax on home heating like oil or propane to further help those in need.

“This is to help our middle income, our working families, our working people,” said Jones. “We don’t want anybody making that decision whether to have enough medication or enough groceries or to heat their homes, we don’t want anybody to make that choice.”

Since propane has not seen the same price increase that oil has, many people are using propane-powered space heaters to help lower heating costs.

Other cost saving tips include turning your heat off or down while at work and if you are going away for a few days, turn your heat as low as you can to make sure nothing in the house freezes.

The bill also asks the federal government to increase the number of people who are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program so more people can get the help they need. As of now, a household of four cannot exceed a gross monthly income of $5,485 to be eligible.

Jones said another goal of the bill was to raise awareness about the issue and to tell people to ask for help if they need it. “People are very proud, and they’re afraid to ask, this isn’t a handout, it’s a helping hand, it’s a hand up, to make sure that people have enough to get by this winter, we know that it’s going to be a tough winter for our seniors on fixed income, for our working people.”

He says the bill is just the start and there is plenty of more work to do to help people heat their homes. The bill hasn’t gone through the State Assembly yet but Jones says he is confident it will pass. He is also asking the Executive Branch to get involved to help the bill, in case the Assembly doesn’t return to session in time for the bill to help for the entire winter.

