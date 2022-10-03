Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego Mayor on his homelessness and housing efforts
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about homelessness, and how the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing play a role in that fight. Next, a federal court ruling on the legality of the DACA program has real life implications for thousands of San Diego residents. Then, the number of migrants hospitalized after falling from the border wall is at a record high. But who picks up the bill when they leave the hospital? Next, a new report from Circulate San Diego finds the region could save time and money, and help a lot more people, by investing in rapid bus services. Finally, best-selling writer Shilpi Somaya Gowda will be appearing at the San Diego Writers Festival this weekend to talk about her work and approach to writing.
KPBS
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
KPBS
Mayor Gloria responds to criticism on city's handling of homelessness
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday homelessness remains at the top of his administration's priority list. Last week, former basketball star and well-known San Diegan Bill Walton called for the mayor's resignation due to the state of homelessness in the city. But the mayor pushed back on Walton's allegations of inaction on the issue.
KPBS
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Service confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
KPBS
San Diego voter approved creation of the Commission on Police Practices is about to become reality
It’s been nearly two years since San Diegans approved the creation of a Commission on Police Practices, now it’s finally becoming reality. KPBS reporter John Carroll says it’s happening over the strenuous objections of the San Diego Police Union. San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved Measure B in...
KPBS
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
KPBS
City Council passes ordinance for Commission on Police Practices
On Monday the San Diego City Council passed an ordinance further defining who is eligible to serve on the city’s Commission on Police Practices. The 25-member commission is expected to investigate shootings by police officers and deaths in police custody. Next, more details on the commitment by San Diego city and county leaders to build more affordable housing. Also, California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. The implications of a La Niña this winter for the state. And, a new book takes a look at the science of “belonging” during a time of polarization, how it plays a role in our mental and physical health, and how it can help lead to a society based on inclusiveness and human connection. Plus, Common Ground Theatre has been around since the Civil Rights era; now it starts a new era as the theatre in residence at La Jolla Playhouse. KPBS attended a rehearsal last week to find out how Common Ground is using the residency program to reach a larger audience. Finally, a conversation with Keith Corbin who traces his path as a former gang member who learned to cook in prison to a celebrated chef in a new memoir.
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing six-year-olds for bullying her son
When Krisite Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her six-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the six-year-old boys she...
KPBS
Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated
Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
KPBS
Emergency repairs approved for railroad tracks between Orange and San Diego counties
Train service between San Diego and Orange counties are expected to be suspended until November, after a San Clemente cliffside showed signs of movement. The train tracks sit atop that cliffside. The California Transportation Commission approved an estimated $12 million for emergency repair work during a meeting on Monday. Darrell...
KPBS
Victims' families criticize Newsom for vetoing jail deaths legislation
Days after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 2343, the Saving Lives in Custody Act, the families of those who have died in custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department gathered downtown to protest and to share their stories. "My son died last July 20, 2021, just four days after...
KPBS
Power outages hit wide swath of San Diego area
A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for part of the morning Tuesday. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan Heights and Mountain View, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
KPBS
Local activists vow to keep fighting after Newsom vetoes jail deaths bill
After a state audit found the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department failed to adequately prevent and respond to the deaths of individuals in its custody, San Diego Assemblywoman Akilah Weber wrote the, “Saving Lives In Custody Act.” Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill on Friday. Then, a sailor charged with intentionally setting the fire that destroyed the Navy ship the USS Bonhomme Richard was acquitted in a military court. Reporting by ProPublica uncovered systemic failures that contributed to the destruction of the $1.2 billion dollar warship.
KPBS
Clean Air Day brings spotlight to air quality in Barrio Logan
The San Diego non-profit Environmental Health Coalition is launching a petition asking the San Diego Air Pollution Control District to stop the company New Leaf Biofuel from producing hazardous odors that it says are making Barrio Logan residents sick. Then, we stay in Barrio Logan to talk about the long-awaited opening of the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. Next, details on an emergency plan to repair a portion of train tracks connecting San Diego and Orange counties that have been closed since Friday.
KPBS
High San Diego gas prices are a boon for stations in Tijuana
Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis found several stations advertising cheaper gas to commuters heading to San Diego. Tijuana gas stations are offering San Diegans a refuge from record-high fuel prices. “Last chance to save on gas,” reads a large...
KPBS
Survey of firefighters shows benefits of restricted eating during a 24-hour shift
San Diego battalion chief David Picone has been a firefighter for 25 years. He was the department’s point man on a survey that examined how a restricted eating schedule impacted the cardiovascular health of firefighters. He said if you believe that people who work at all hours have to...
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fifth consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213, including 2.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.184 higher than one month ago and $2.063 greater than one year ago.
KPBS
Fate of more than 100 pet pigs abandoned in Santa Ysabel still unclear
The fate of more than 100 pigs left by the side of Mesa Grande Road in Santa Ysabel last week remained up in the air today, even as locals work to keep some of them healthy and fed. The pigs, which a county spokesman said were designer pet pigs and...
KPBS
Drought continues
California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. In other news, Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. Plus, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is celebrating their first successful breeding of an endangered Indian narrow-headed soft-shell turtle.
KPBS
Sheriff's Department: Inmate Dies After Being Assaulted
A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility died after being assaulted by other inmates Wednesday, authorities said today. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons fighting in a housing module," Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. Once the men were separated, deputies found Raymond Vogelman, 52, of San Diego near his assigned bunk with injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.
