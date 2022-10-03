On Monday the San Diego City Council passed an ordinance further defining who is eligible to serve on the city’s Commission on Police Practices. The 25-member commission is expected to investigate shootings by police officers and deaths in police custody. Next, more details on the commitment by San Diego city and county leaders to build more affordable housing. Also, California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. The implications of a La Niña this winter for the state. And, a new book takes a look at the science of “belonging” during a time of polarization, how it plays a role in our mental and physical health, and how it can help lead to a society based on inclusiveness and human connection. Plus, Common Ground Theatre has been around since the Civil Rights era; now it starts a new era as the theatre in residence at La Jolla Playhouse. KPBS attended a rehearsal last week to find out how Common Ground is using the residency program to reach a larger audience. Finally, a conversation with Keith Corbin who traces his path as a former gang member who learned to cook in prison to a celebrated chef in a new memoir.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO