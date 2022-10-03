ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego Mayor on his homelessness and housing efforts

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about homelessness, and how the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing play a role in that fight. Next, a federal court ruling on the legality of the DACA program has real life implications for thousands of San Diego residents. Then, the number of migrants hospitalized after falling from the border wall is at a record high. But who picks up the bill when they leave the hospital? Next, a new report from Circulate San Diego finds the region could save time and money, and help a lot more people, by investing in rapid bus services. Finally, best-selling writer Shilpi Somaya Gowda will be appearing at the San Diego Writers Festival this weekend to talk about her work and approach to writing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego

For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria responds to criticism on city's handling of homelessness

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday homelessness remains at the top of his administration's priority list. Last week, former basketball star and well-known San Diegan Bill Walton called for the mayor's resignation due to the state of homelessness in the city. But the mayor pushed back on Walton's allegations of inaction on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Service confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
KPBS

San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

City Council passes ordinance for Commission on Police Practices

On Monday the San Diego City Council passed an ordinance further defining who is eligible to serve on the city’s Commission on Police Practices. The 25-member commission is expected to investigate shootings by police officers and deaths in police custody. Next, more details on the commitment by San Diego city and county leaders to build more affordable housing. Also, California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. The implications of a La Niña this winter for the state. And, a new book takes a look at the science of “belonging” during a time of polarization, how it plays a role in our mental and physical health, and how it can help lead to a society based on inclusiveness and human connection. Plus, Common Ground Theatre has been around since the Civil Rights era; now it starts a new era as the theatre in residence at La Jolla Playhouse. KPBS attended a rehearsal last week to find out how Common Ground is using the residency program to reach a larger audience. Finally, a conversation with Keith Corbin who traces his path as a former gang member who learned to cook in prison to a celebrated chef in a new memoir.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing six-year-olds for bullying her son

When Krisite Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her six-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the six-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
KPBS

Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated

Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Power outages hit wide swath of San Diego area

A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for part of the morning Tuesday. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan Heights and Mountain View, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#San Diego City Council#The City Council
KPBS

Local activists vow to keep fighting after Newsom vetoes jail deaths bill

After a state audit found the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department failed to adequately prevent and respond to the deaths of individuals in its custody, San Diego Assemblywoman Akilah Weber wrote the, “Saving Lives In Custody Act.” Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill on Friday. Then, a sailor charged with intentionally setting the fire that destroyed the Navy ship the USS Bonhomme Richard was acquitted in a military court. Reporting by ProPublica uncovered systemic failures that contributed to the destruction of the $1.2 billion dollar warship.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Clean Air Day brings spotlight to air quality in Barrio Logan

The San Diego non-profit Environmental Health Coalition is launching a petition asking the San Diego Air Pollution Control District to stop the company New Leaf Biofuel from producing hazardous odors that it says are making Barrio Logan residents sick. Then, we stay in Barrio Logan to talk about the long-awaited opening of the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. Next, details on an emergency plan to repair a portion of train tracks connecting San Diego and Orange counties that have been closed since Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

High San Diego gas prices are a boon for stations in Tijuana

Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis found several stations advertising cheaper gas to commuters heading to San Diego. Tijuana gas stations are offering San Diegans a refuge from record-high fuel prices. “Last chance to save on gas,” reads a large...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KPBS

Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fifth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213, including 2.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.184 higher than one month ago and $2.063 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Drought continues

California is experiencing the driest three years ever recorded and we’re on track for a fourth year. In other news, Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. Plus, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is celebrating their first successful breeding of an endangered Indian narrow-headed soft-shell turtle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Sheriff's Department: Inmate Dies After Being Assaulted

A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility died after being assaulted by other inmates Wednesday, authorities said today. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons fighting in a housing module," Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. Once the men were separated, deputies found Raymond Vogelman, 52, of San Diego near his assigned bunk with injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy