It seemed that all options had been exhausted — Storehouse Community Food Pantry volunteers Betty Kamman and Bill Mounger had scavenged the town. Time was running out for the non-profit to find a new location where they could serve those needing assistance. Even Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had tried to help by offering an empty building owned by the city. But unfortunately, it had been too small to house the pantry.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO