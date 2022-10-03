Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
James Edward Rouch
James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. *Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1. *Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3. *Charles...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg
Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 7, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. Mary Bedford is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg Post
Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox Jr.
Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox, Jr. passed away on September 28, 2022, at Madison Merit Health in Canton, MS at the age of 63. In 2010, he was called into the ministry and has served faithfully until his death. Reverend Cox was the pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Vicksburg Post
ART AND APPRECIATION: Fagan home blends the historical and sentimental
Nestled in a quiet corner of Vicksburg’s Lakewood subdivision is the home of Dr. David and Lori Fagan. The Greek Revival stunner, designed by local architect Skippy Tuminello and perfected by David Fagan himself, holds within it one of Vicksburg’s finest collections of artwork, antique rugs and 19th-Century furnishings. Although the home was constructed long after the Greek Revival style was at the height of its popularity, it retains a sense of timeless Americana that beckons all who enter to gaze in wonder.
Vicksburg Post
Love living here: Bergman finds historic digs in Downtown Vicksburg
Call it love at first sight. When Zach Bergman moved to Vicksburg three years ago to become chief financial officer at Ameristar Casino, he began looking for a new home and set his sights on The Warehouse on Washington Street. “I looked at a few places and The Warehouse wound...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg to re-advertise animal shelter with revised specs
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is taking the city’s proposed new animal shelter plans back to the architects and engineers. The board at a special called meeting Thursday rejected the bids for the project it received Monday and authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to re-advertise the project for bids with new specifications.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburger recognized for Hinds CC Foundation scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized were Brandon Merritt of Vicksburg, center front, who received the Carl Ashby Jr. Memorial Scholarship. With him were, front left,...
Vicksburg Post
Arthur Roy Strong Sr.
Arthur Roy Strong Sr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 4 following a brief illness. He was 73. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Zion Traveler’s M. b. Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Strong Sr.; mother, Annie Bell...
Vicksburg Post
April Skipworth recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was April Skipworth of Vicksburg, who received the Robert Wallace Hollingsworth Family Scholarship. With her was Jack Hollingsworth of Vicksburg,...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Mayor gets suggestions, criticism at animal shelter meeting
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. listened to suggestions and complaints about the city’s handling of Vicksburg’s proposed new animal shelter project on Wednesday night — before announcing he was calling a special meeting on Thursday to reject the two bids on the project and re-bid it. Flaggs called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg Post
THROUGH THE ROOF: Storehouse Community Food Pantry finds new home at Travelers Rest Baptist Church
It seemed that all options had been exhausted — Storehouse Community Food Pantry volunteers Betty Kamman and Bill Mounger had scavenged the town. Time was running out for the non-profit to find a new location where they could serve those needing assistance. Even Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had tried to help by offering an empty building owned by the city. But unfortunately, it had been too small to house the pantry.
Vicksburg Post
Gators dominate Callaway, stay unbeaten in Region 2-5A
The Vicksburg Gators had been waiting six weeks to play a complete game on both sides of the ball. They finally did it when it mattered most. Alex Jefferson ran for 50 yards and three touchdowns, Malik Montgomery had 84 yards and one touchdown, and the Gators dominated previously undefeated Callaway 30-7 on Thursday night.
Vicksburg Post
A Downtown perspective: Penleys downsize on space, upsize on life
When Betty and James Penley decided to downsize from their family home to a smaller dwelling, they were spinning their wheels over what to do. “We couldn’t make a decision,” Betty Penley said. “We looked around. We really couldn’t figure out what we were doing. The children were grown, and James had his law practice. We couldn’t figure out where we wanted to be.”
Vicksburg Post
National Night Out helps Vicksburg community engage with law enforcement
The annual National Night Out event was hosted by Vicksburg Police Department on Tuesday evening. The nationwide public event is an opportunity for law enforcement to engage with the community by hosting a cookout where families can enjoy music, games and free food. Around noon that day, Retired Vicksburg Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central swimmer Mateo Byrd is the Post’s Athlete of the Week
Mateo Byrd achieved his quest to swim everything — and to become The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week. The Warren Central swimmer received 238 of 664 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to become the latest winner of the weekly award. Vicksburg...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
Fayette man killed in Claiborne County crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Animal shelter needed, but so are other city projects
By the time you read this column, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have rejected the two bids for the proposed animal shelter and authorized (or will authorize) City Clerk Walter Osborne to re-bid the project. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the special meeting to reject the bids...
Comments / 0