FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
WXII 12
Celebrate Halloween at these events around the Piedmont Triad this October!
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC — Enjoy spooky season with these Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad!. Click the video player above to watch trendy costume ideas from Goodwill. Oct 15 Trunk-or-Treat: Warnersville Recreation Center will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event.
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
My Fox 8
New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
macaronikid.com
Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem
Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WXII 12
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
thestokesnews.com
Horror film festival returns to Walnut Cove
As Halloween quickly approaches, annual traditions of donning costumes, trick or treating, and bravely navigating through haunted houses are among us. One event coming up that is sure to get patrons in the spooky holiday spirit is the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival that is scheduled to be held at The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
alamancenews.com
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
triad-city-beat.com
In the Weeds: A world of pure saccharination at this year’s Carolina Classic Fair
“Do you want to do this?” Clarey writes in a forwarded email from the newly renamed Carolina Classic Fair. I scan it and the words “GUEST FOOD AND DRINK JUDGE” burn into my soul. I respond immediately with a simple “YES.” Yes. Hell yes. YES, A MILLION...
High Point University
HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein honored by N.C. Association of Broadcasters
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 – High Point University President Dr. Nido R. Qubein was awarded the Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership Award by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters at its 2022 Awards Lunch on Sept. 28, at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. It is one of the highest awards presented by NCAB and honors North Carolinians who have distinguished themselves with service to our local communities.
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
wschronicle.com
Fans battle Mother Nature for 2022 Gospel Fest
Rain and chilly temperatures, the remnants of Hurricane Ian, couldn’t damper the mood during the 2022 Gospel Fest at the Carolina Classic Fair last Sunday. The performers, hosts and even the fans brought some extra energy to bring some brightness to the gloomy afternoon. In recent years, Gospel Fest has continued to evolve by showcasing a myriad of gospel talent from your traditional style, contemporary gospel and even Christian rap as well. This year’s lineup included Willie Mason & Friends, Christina Gaylor, Jeremiah Salter, Paul Scott, Covered, Show off Praise, and pastor Michael Tyree.
