Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO