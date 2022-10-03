ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

randolphnewsnow.com

Local Halloween Events

It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Celebrate Halloween at these events around the Piedmont Triad this October!

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC — Enjoy spooky season with these Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad!. Click the video player above to watch trendy costume ideas from Goodwill. Oct 15 Trunk-or-Treat: Warnersville Recreation Center will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event.
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
JAMESTOWN, NC
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Horror film festival returns to Walnut Cove

As Halloween quickly approaches, annual traditions of donning costumes, trick or treating, and bravely navigating through haunted houses are among us. One event coming up that is sure to get patrons in the spooky holiday spirit is the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival that is scheduled to be held at The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday

The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein honored by N.C. Association of Broadcasters

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 – High Point University President Dr. Nido R. Qubein was awarded the Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership Award by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters at its 2022 Awards Lunch on Sept. 28, at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. It is one of the highest awards presented by NCAB and honors North Carolinians who have distinguished themselves with service to our local communities.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Fans battle Mother Nature for 2022 Gospel Fest

Rain and chilly temperatures, the remnants of Hurricane Ian, couldn’t damper the mood during the 2022 Gospel Fest at the Carolina Classic Fair last Sunday. The performers, hosts and even the fans brought some extra energy to bring some brightness to the gloomy afternoon. In recent years, Gospel Fest has continued to evolve by showcasing a myriad of gospel talent from your traditional style, contemporary gospel and even Christian rap as well. This year’s lineup included Willie Mason & Friends, Christina Gaylor, Jeremiah Salter, Paul Scott, Covered, Show off Praise, and pastor Michael Tyree.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

