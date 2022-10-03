ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

clayconews.com

Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison

LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
RICHMOND, KY
wvih.com

Former Lawmaker Sentenced For Fraud

Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. A district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
k105.com

Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charge

A Russell Springs man was arrested on meth charges Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. Brandon C. Roy, age 41, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and with the advertisement of drug paraphernalia.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WSAZ

17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBKO

New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new standard license plate option is coming to Kentucky this month. According to the release, the Team Kentucky design will feature the moto that became popular during the pandemic along with the bluegrass the state is known for. The plates will be available for purchase...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Death Investigation Leads To Arrests

Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on September 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

