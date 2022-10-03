ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Funeral services set for Greenwood mayor

GREENWOOD, La. - Funeral services have been set for Mayor Frank Stawasz, who died Monday. The town of Greenwood will host a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Open Range Fellowship, also known as the Cowboy Church. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 14...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

'Shoot the Blue' event to be held Saturday in Benton

BENTON, La. - The annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Mayor of Greenwood passes away after long-term illness

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood announced Monday, Oct. 3 that the town’s mayor has died. The city announced on Facebook that Mayor Frank Stawasz has passed away. The mayor had been dealing with a long-term illness for some time. Services for the mayor have not yet...
GREENWOOD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
KTBS

Heritage & Harvest Tour set for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The weekend weather is looking perfect for a little road trip through north Caddo Parish. The area is full of history and you get a chance to experience it first hand with a good ol' fashion porch tour. The Heritage & Harvest Tour is set for this...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Road repair, replacement continues in south Bossier

BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday. More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTBS

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy