KTBS
Funeral services set for Greenwood mayor
GREENWOOD, La. - Funeral services have been set for Mayor Frank Stawasz, who died Monday. The town of Greenwood will host a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Open Range Fellowship, also known as the Cowboy Church. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 14...
KTBS
'Shoot the Blue' event to be held Saturday in Benton
BENTON, La. - The annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
KLTV
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
KTBS
Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KSLA
Mayor of Greenwood passes away after long-term illness
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood announced Monday, Oct. 3 that the town’s mayor has died. The city announced on Facebook that Mayor Frank Stawasz has passed away. The mayor had been dealing with a long-term illness for some time. Services for the mayor have not yet...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
KTBS
Heritage & Harvest Tour set for Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The weekend weather is looking perfect for a little road trip through north Caddo Parish. The area is full of history and you get a chance to experience it first hand with a good ol' fashion porch tour. The Heritage & Harvest Tour is set for this...
KTBS
Road repair, replacement continues in south Bossier
BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday. More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million...
KTBS
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
KTBS
SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KSLA
Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
