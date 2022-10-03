ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Municipal Light Plant Awarded as Historic Preservation Achievement

The 32nd annual Recchie Design Award was announced last night, recognizing the historic renovation of the Municipal Light Plant on West Nationwide Boulevard in the Arena District. The award was created to recognize excellence in urban design, and is awarded by Columbus Landmarks. “This is an example of a building...
COLUMBUS, OH
Nightmares Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

It’s beginning to look a lot like nightmares. Columbus’ own horror fest Nightmares Film Festival – “the Cannes of horror,” says iHorror – returns next month to Gateway Film Center. Co-founder and programmer Jason Tostevin recently announced the program and shares some thoughts with Columbus Underground.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus

When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shop Talk: Short North Boutique Pivots from Fantasy to Reality

Nicci Hicks has lived in eight different cities throughout her law career and has envisioned opening a boutique in each of them, but Columbus is where her dream finally came to life. Pivot is a women’s boutique located at 718 N. High St. The shop opened in July and carries...
COLUMBUS, OH
Exploring Ohio: Field of Corn with Osage Orange Trees

​DUBLIN, Ohio — Seeing corn crops in Ohio is no surprise, but there's one field in northwest Columbus that's unlike any other. The Field of Corn with Osage Orange Trees is a public work of art. It's celebrating 25 years since its debut. The installation has 109 concrete ears...
COLUMBUS, OH
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Theatre Review: Hamilton Worth the Wait

Hamilton has returned to the stage, with performances at the Ohio Theatre, now thru Oct 23, 2022. The following review was originally published on February 1, 2019:. If you weren’t aware, a little musical by the name of Hamilton opened in Columbus this week. Columbus has only been waiting, oh, about two years for this! And, dayum, Hamilton is definitely worth the wait!
COLUMBUS, OH
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
McDonald's resurrects Halloween Happy Meals with return of Boo Buckets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Horse at outdoor movie screening kicks, injures 9-year-old in wheelchair

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was kicked by a show horse being handled by a Bexley police officer at an outdoor movie screening. The child, who was in a wheelchair, was injured Sept. 30 during the Main Event outdoor movie series on the campus of Capital University. The child required medical attention and observation. […]
BEXLEY, OH
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Big Walnut official: Thoughts, prayers with injured student

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education expressed sympathy for a student who was seriously injured in an accident during the homecoming parade last week. According to reports, a Big Walnut student identified only as Kenny, 11, fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was said he suffered facial bone fractures, a pelvis fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver.
SUNBURY, OH

