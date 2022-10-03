ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site

WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
WOODVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson

A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police safely locate missing woman

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police issued a release on Monday seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sept. 8. In an updated release around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Bangor police announced the woman was safely located and detectives were able to get in contact with her.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman

According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country

Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside

A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
Z107.3

Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review

When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor

A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two arrested on drug, evasion charges in Stetson

STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A pair driving with fentanyl and methamphetamine were arrested in Stetson Tuesday. 41-year-old Anita Leo of Exeter was charged with aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. 29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter was charged with operating with a suspended license and violating release conditions. The...
STETSON, ME
Q106.5

Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations

A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
MILO, ME

