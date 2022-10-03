Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’

A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider.

Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round.

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and Geoff Hoppe, a delivery driver from Fairfax, Virginia.

Schneider was eying her 27th win in the January 2022 Season 38 match during her eventual $1.3M streak, the second-longest streak ever on the game show.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Amy's Jeopardy! streak was suddenly in jeopardy - Amy had $25,400, Terry $13,400 and Jeff $11,600.

With more than half of Amy’s score, Terry was one of the few to come in striking distance of unseating the legend.

'NO ONE SHOULD LOSE THIS WAY'

But Terry exclusively told The U.S. Sun that the tools she was equipped with (or lack thereof) by the show at that point left her feeling she wasn't going to win.

She said: “I wish that instead of making contestants do math with a sharpie they gave people pencils with erasers and calculators, what harm could it really do?”

“If you're someone who is more verbal than numeral to begin with, and you're in this extremely high-pressure situation."

"And we’ve all practiced the wagering strategies - but a calculator would have been really comforting to have.

In the ever-important final portion, players have 30 seconds to guess the answer, choose how much to wager and write it onto their screen.

Viewers can see Terry struggling with how much money to enter, doing math instead of focusing on the right answer.

“Nobody should lose on a math error," she added last weekend while at Sporcle Con in Washington D.C.

“As a contestant, it would have lowered my heart rate a little bit if I had been given a pencil and a calculator."

The Final Jeopardy! clue read: "Begun in the 1070s with stone from Caen, it was meant to dominate both a skyline & the hearts & minds of a conquered populace."

Terry did not have the correct response with "Buckingham Palace" and Amy did with "The Tower of London" - and won with $27,000.

Terry wagered $10,600 and ended up with $2,800 during the last round where she felt thrown off.

KEN ENCOURAGES AMY BEFOREHAND

Host Ken Jennings, 48, (who holds this first-longest streak with 74-wins in 2004) also remarked to Amy that this was one of the only instances she didn't have a runaway game.

Ken said before Final Jeopardy: "I bet you [Amy] would like to have $1401 more right now because this is not a runaway."

Terry also said Ken's saying Amy's exact margin from an ensured victory on-air beforehand was "inappropriate" and also didn't help her feel confident.

The Jeopardy! fan, aka Andy Saunders, who runs the J! archive also agreed that Ken's pushing Amy was also a disadvantage to Terry.

"I thought that Ken’s comments today regarding the game not being a runaway—and giving the exact margin—were a bridge too far," he wrote.

In a video recanting her story - since Terry is a storyteller - she also said: “I was trying not to throw up, since I was being asked to do math with a sharpie.”

'SHE WAS DYING UP THERE'

Terry also brought up contestant April Marquette from last month.

Unlike Terry, April did get the final clue correct and would have beaten then-reigning Luigi de Guzman but wrote down the wrong wager accidentally and it was locked in.

On the September 13 episode, the question that led her to lose the game was: "Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal."

The digital production artist was in the lead with $16,600 with her competitor only $1,000 behind her.

April wrote the correct answer, however, she wagered $1,801, which brought her total to $18,401.

Her competitor Luigi de Guzman waged $15,699 and doubled his earnings to $31,399.

On Reddit April said she wrote down the wrong number stopping her win: "Final Jeopardy — My wager was a huge mistake."

"I was confident in the final category, too! I intended to cover Luigi's potential final total by a dollar, but I lost perspective while I scribbled on scratch paper."

"Soon after I submitted my wager, I realized I’d messed up. Filming hadn’t resumed yet but I was stuck.

"As you may know, on a contestant’s screen, there’s a confirmation button by the wager box and once you tap that button, the wager’s locked in with few exceptions."

“She just was dying, I felt really bad for her," Terry told The U.S. Sun.

'PRODUCTIVE CHANGE'

She also thinks Final Jeopardy should change from a stylus pen to typing the response, as that would help with disastrous moments that have bothered fans and also felt judged toward returning players.

“I think that would be a productive change especially as the players get younger and younger like, my son if he were ever on. People don’t write so much anymore."

The show has not discussed changing how Final Jeopardy! is run, or letting contestants have a calculator to help them figure out how much to wager before screen-writing it in.

Terry scored 14 correct and one incorrect in her game against Amy and was not invited to this year's Second Chance Tournament which airs later this month.

SEASON 39

Jeopardy!'s brand new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings, 48, is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik - now handling Celebrity Jeopardy! - were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Ken and Mayim began regularly filling in for the legendary Alex in 2021 after his tragic 2020 passing at age 80 and a whirlwind of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

They included Savannah Guthrie, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and many more who each scored a week or so at it.

The search also landed on former executive producer Mike Richards who nabbed the hosting gig from the inside before the shocking decision was "reversed" a week later when his misogynistic comments were unearthed.

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC