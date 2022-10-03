ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of ‘Hot Take: The Depp-Heard Trial’ Admit They “Expected Every Bit of the Backlash,” But Want to “Portray the Truth as Best as Possible”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
With the recent release of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a dramatization of the infamous defamation case that swept the media for two months last spring, Mark Hapka, who plays Johnny Depp, and Megan Davis, who plays Amber Heard, are responding to critics who object to the film.

If you didn’t know (which would be surprising), Depp sued his ex-wife for a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, where she refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While she didn’t specifically name the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, he claimed the article damaged his career and alleged that it was Heard who was the abuser in the relationship, not him.

According to Hapka, when he was offered the role it “wasn’t necessarily a hell yes,” per Entertainment Weekly. But after many conversations with his co-star and the makers of the movie, he decided to accept the part.

With the messy trial dividing so many people, Hapka told EW that they “expected every bit of the backlash.”

He continued, “This was such a moment in the cultural zeitgeist with so many layers, where each individual you ask will perceive this trial completely differently; there’s no objective truth to it, so I think that in that sense, I wasn’t too worried about it because I was just there to do my job, which was to bring authenticity to the testimonies and bring to life what was said by each person as a dramatization.”

Regarding scenes that showcase the couple’s volatile relationship, Davis responded to domestic violence survivors who have spoken out against the movie.

“I think those people are very nervous about this film and very nervous that anything would make light of something as serious as domestic violence,” she said. “I think those people have been very vocally upset on social media because their experience is something that deserves to be respected.”

She added, “To those people, what I’d want them to know is, I believe, based on all of my conversations with producers and directors and the studios involved in this project, that no one would come into this wanting anything other than to try and portray the truth as best as possible from two sides where we still aren’t even really sure what happened.”

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is currently streaming on Tubi.

Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
