ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jury Selection Starts in 3rd Trial Tied to Gov. Whitmer Plot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z6Ez_0iKSbY4u00

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.

They’re accused of assisting others who have been convicted of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan.

Lawyers and the judge asked questions to try to weed out biases in the jury pool, including about news consumption, gun ownership and the personal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The selection process could take a day or more.

“Let’s talk about Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol. … A rather uncivilized event,” Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin said.

“Hurtful,” a woman replied.

Rollstin mentioned the riot because there will be evidence that Morrison, Musico and Bellar attended an armed legal protest inside the Michigan Capitol in 2020.

At one point, Rollstin asked a group of 15 people if they had heard about federal convictions in the Whitmer plot. No one raised a hand.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The alleged leaders, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, were convicted at trial in August, while two more men were acquitted last spring.

Lawyers for Morrison, Musico and Bellar say the men cut ties with Fox before the kidnapping plot accelerated in summer 2020; Bellar had moved to South Carolina.

The men also claim they were entrapped by an undercover informant and his FBI handlers.

Investigators secretly recorded hate-filled conversations about Whitmer and other public officials who were denounced as tyrants, especially during the pandemic when businesses were shut down, people were ordered to stay home and schools were closed.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

FBI Gives Evidence to Tie Militia to Gov. Whitmer Plotters

Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the makeshift...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: Roscommon Twp. Officials Discuss Proposed Camp Grayling Expansion, and More

Two men have been arraigned on two counts of felony charges after robbing the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther. Read More. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. Read More.
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: Fall Color Change Forecast, and More

WOW! What a difference northern Michigan! This past week’s cold and crisp nights made a HUGE change across the state. Read More. A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Read More. A man who pleaded guilty to...
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

Key Moments in Flint, Michigan’s Lead-Tainted Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge’s order dismissing charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal is the latest development in a crisis that started in 2014. That was when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
9&10 News

Michigan Board Approves $400 million to Advance EV Batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Judge Tosses Charges Against 7 People in Flint Water Crisis

A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Air Station Sends Support to Florida after Hurricane

The destruction from hurricane Ian left the state of Florida in need of support. Air station Traverse City was more than happy to help. “We started in Palm Beach on Tuesday, and we expected the hurricane to hit Clearwater at that time. And it took a turn to the south. So we were able to deploy back to Clearwater air station, and that’s where we based our efforts out of there and were there until the end of the week next week,” Tate Miller, an avionics electrical technician, told us after returning from Florida.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Jury Selection#Fbi#Northern Michigan#Politics State#Politics Governor
9&10 News

The Impact of a Trump Visit on Michigan Politics

Former President Donald Trump was in Michigan this weekend rallying for the Republican ticket. Will his influence be enough to get the GOP some big wins?. Trump had already endorsed the top of the ticket, Tudor Dixon for governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, but polling shows not all his supporters are following him to line up behind Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Warrior Wednesday: Ashley Endline

“My parents adopted ten of us total, one of which was my biological brother, we were adopted out into a fairly decent home,” says Ashley Endline. Ashley Endline was put in foster care when she was just five-years-old and was one of 12 siblings in her adoptive family. “I...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: Highlighting Squash Recipes for Fall

There’s just something about squash that just makes it so warm and filling in the fall. While butternut squash is a fall favorite, there are still various squashes that are in-season in October. This includes acorn and spaghetti squash, which offer plenty of nutrients including vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

Déjà Vu: Michigan Gas Prices Back Above $4 a Gallon

After a steady decline over the past few months, gas prices in Michigan are back above $4 a gallon. Drivers in Michigan have been put through an emotional rollercoaster with gas prices over the past year. Prices reached a historic $5 a gallon back in June and have been steadily decreasing since, that is until recently.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Fall Color Change 2022 – Update: 10/6/2022

This past week’s cold and crisp nights made a HUGE change across the state. Northern Michigan’s higher elevations have jumped to Near Peak to Peak conditions. The Western U.P. that was far behind has cruised to Peak conditions in less than 1 week. Our color forecast through the...
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy