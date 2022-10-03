ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Chicago PD - Episode 10.05 - Pink Cloud - Press Release

10/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl.
CHICAGO, IL
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release

10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.05 - Juice - Press Release

“Juice” – Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria, but it ends up causing unexpected consequences for the students, teachers and school plumbing system. Elsewhere, Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release

“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release

Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Episode 1.06 - The Night Of… - Press Release

The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of…” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.05 - The Brit - Press Release

Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money. Meanwhile, Fiona takes the lead on starting her and Thony’s new cleaning business and Garrett is one step closer to solving the Cortés case in the all-new “The Brit” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Winchesters - Episode 1.03 - You're Lost Little Girl - Press Release

FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release

“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Episode 1.04 - Pax Romana - Press Release

“Pax Romana” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Call Me Kat - Episode 3.04 - Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven - Press Release

Kat decides that she would like to pursue motherhood and her friends jump at the chance to help her find a donor. Meanwhile, Max and Carter go check out a competitive bar that just opened, owned by Zac (guest star Kevin Sussman) in the all-new “Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven” episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-304) (TV-14 D, L)
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star

Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Boom - Review: Welcome Back!

The new tv season has finally started and The Equalizer is back! This may be the only show whose return I was actively looking forward to. Happily the premiere didn’t disappoint. The biggest fallout of Robyn’s abduction is the fact that all of her worlds have come together.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 3rd Season?

Looks like FOX have renewed Fantasy Island for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when FOX makes the announcement.
TV SERIES
Deadline

XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy