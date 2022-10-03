“Pax Romana” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO