Law and Order OC - Episode 3.04 - Spirit In The Sky - Press Release
10/13/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.07 - Atomic - Press Release
Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian's original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin's safe return.
Chicago PD - Episode 10.05 - Pink Cloud - Press Release
10/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release
10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.05 - Juice - Press Release
“Juice” – Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria, but it ends up causing unexpected consequences for the students, teachers and school plumbing system. Elsewhere, Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release
“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release
Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
Monarch - Episode 1.06 - The Night Of… - Press Release
The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of…” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)
The Serpent Queen - Episode 1.06 - The Last Joust - Press Release
Writers: Dawn M. Kamoche & Ariella Blejer and Justin Haythe. Catherine has a dream that predicts that her husband will be wounded while jousting. Catherine and Henri decide that their son Francis should delay his wedding to Mary.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.05 - The Brit - Press Release
Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money. Meanwhile, Fiona takes the lead on starting her and Thony’s new cleaning business and Garrett is one step closer to solving the Cortés case in the all-new “The Brit” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
The Winchesters - Episode 1.03 - You're Lost Little Girl - Press Release
FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.04 - Pax Romana - Press Release
“Pax Romana” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22.
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.04 - Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven - Press Release
Kat decides that she would like to pursue motherhood and her friends jump at the chance to help her find a donor. Meanwhile, Max and Carter go check out a competitive bar that just opened, owned by Zac (guest star Kevin Sussman) in the all-new “Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven” episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-304) (TV-14 D, L)
The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
The Equalizer - Boom - Review: Welcome Back!
The new tv season has finally started and The Equalizer is back! This may be the only show whose return I was actively looking forward to. Happily the premiere didn’t disappoint. The biggest fallout of Robyn’s abduction is the fact that all of her worlds have come together.
Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 3rd Season?
Looks like FOX have renewed Fantasy Island for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when FOX makes the announcement.
Young Sheldon - Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific - Review
In the second episode of the sixth season, Sheldon and Missy attempt to come up with a plan to assist with the Cooper’s finances, Connie takes a leap with an unlikely suitor, and George and Mary rekindle some romance thanks to an unlikely source. The episode begins with a...
XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton
EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
