I was in Los Angeles a week ago, still on a high after winning the Institute of Nonprofit News Media’s (INN) Emerging Leader award for 2022. Donna and I spent five days in L.A. connecting with members of the Online News Association (ONA) and INN, which included potential funders and possible collaborators. We’d introduce ourselves as the co-founders of the Mississippi Free Press and immediately people asked us about our water situation and if we were OK. The next words were usually filled with gratitude for our journalism and our journalists. It was gratifying and lifted my spirits.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO