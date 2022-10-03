ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report

For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report. Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson,...
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke

DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Trayvon Mullen, Rondale Moore limited

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) were both limited in practice on Thursday. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt (calf) was also given the day off after being limited in practice on Wednesday. Wideout A.J. Green (knee) was listed as limited for the second consecutive day...
Cardinals K Matt Prater out vs. Eagles, per Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hip injury he pushed through to play Sunday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news before the teams released their first injury report on Wednesday. Prater last Sunday hit two...
Early returns positive on Cardinals backup RBs Benjamin, Williams

As the evidence slowly collects, the Arizona Cardinals can’t deny the results of their running back room. James Conner, the known commodity entering the year, remains the trusted starter, physical tone-setter and closer. But after the Cardinals allowed last year’s regular Chase Edmonds to walk, the team has gotten validating play from its two backups, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams.
Arizona Cardinals starting OL navigating handful of injuries in Week 5

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got out of Carolina last week with a much-needed win to move to 2-2 and keep pace in a wide-open NFC West. But the victory wasn’t without its casualties, most notably along the offensive line, with Justin Pugh exiting the matchup due to an elbow injury, and Max Garcia (toe), Rodney Hudson (knee) and D.J. Humphries (hamstring) all dealing with their injury issues to start the week.
