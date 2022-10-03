Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report
For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report. Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson,...
Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Arizona’s A.J. Green back at practice
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) was back at practice in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing a win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It’s good news for an Arizona team as it prepares to face the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. In less-than-ideal news, head coach...
Packers-Giants Final Injury Report: Alexander Cleared for Sunday
The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have released their final injury reports before their game in London on Sunday.
Mock draft pairs Cardinals with Arizona high school product Bijan Robinson
A mock draft based on reverse order of team odds to win the Super Bowl gives the Arizona Cardinals the No. 14 overall pick to address a variety of flaws in a team sitting at .500 through Week 4. Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus has the Cardinals looking local...
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke
DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Trayvon Mullen, Rondale Moore limited
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) were both limited in practice on Thursday. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt (calf) was also given the day off after being limited in practice on Wednesday. Wideout A.J. Green (knee) was listed as limited for the second consecutive day...
Cardinals K Matt Prater out vs. Eagles, per Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hip injury he pushed through to play Sunday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news before the teams released their first injury report on Wednesday. Prater last Sunday hit two...
Cardinals sign K Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Matt Prater dinged up
The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad Tuesday, providing depth while Matt Prater resolves a hip injury that cropped up last week, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Arizona on Monday reportedly worked out a host of kickers: Ammendola,...
Early returns positive on Cardinals backup RBs Benjamin, Williams
As the evidence slowly collects, the Arizona Cardinals can’t deny the results of their running back room. James Conner, the known commodity entering the year, remains the trusted starter, physical tone-setter and closer. But after the Cardinals allowed last year’s regular Chase Edmonds to walk, the team has gotten validating play from its two backups, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams.
Cardinals’ Will Hernandez talks ejection, took shot on teammate personally
Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez said he’d never been ejected or even fined in his NFL career before Week 4. He was disqualified early in the fourth quarter on Sunday for hitting an official as he made his way to confront Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu for slamming Cardinals running back James Conner to the turf after a play had been blown dead.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Former Cardinals WR Isabella joining Ravens’ practice squad, per report
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella cleared waivers on Wednesday and will be joining the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The release of Isabella on Tuesday came as the team designated receiver Antoine Wesley (hip/groin) to return from the injured reserve on...
Arizona Cardinals starting OL navigating handful of injuries in Week 5
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got out of Carolina last week with a much-needed win to move to 2-2 and keep pace in a wide-open NFC West. But the victory wasn’t without its casualties, most notably along the offensive line, with Justin Pugh exiting the matchup due to an elbow injury, and Max Garcia (toe), Rodney Hudson (knee) and D.J. Humphries (hamstring) all dealing with their injury issues to start the week.
Week Five Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals: What to Watch For
The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) in week five. The Eagles will look to keep the ball rolling in Arizona while the Cardinals will seek to win two weeks in a row after a lackluster start to the season. The Eagles are playing up to...
D-backs blanked by Brewers in Zac Gallen’s final start of season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
LIVE BLOG: Follow the Rays' Playoff Game in Cleveland in Real Time
Welcome to Progressive Field for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs. It's Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views live from the press box in real time.
Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald says D-backs need to build better bullpens
Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald emphasized the team’s need to construct better bullpens moving forward. The way the organization is built moving forward, the next box to check as a front office is converting late leads into victories. “We had 46 games this year where, fortunately, we...
Kicker problems: Cardinals’ Matt Prater, Eagles’ Jake Elliott reportedly out
The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles will have two sets of fresh legs for their Week 5 meetup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. And not under the best of circumstances. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game due to a hip injury, according to head...
