Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
5 people arrested in connection with deadly Franklin Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has made five arrests related to the Aug. 27 shooting in Franklin Park that took the life of 22-year-old Ablos Kios and injured three others. According to SPD, the five suspects were arrested at various locations around Spokane without incident. SPD...
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Friends and family of Hillyard man shot and killed by police gather for memorial at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family of a Hillyard man shot and killed by Spokane police gathered for a memorial at Riverfront Park. On Sept. 4, police were called to Robert Bradley's home by a person who said their neighbor was in their yard with an AR-15 rifle. When police arrived, they say Bradley was holding a gun.
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
Sandpoint authorities locate student who made shooter threat online
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early this morning, Sandpoint High School (SHS) students reported a potential shooter threat to the school administration. The threat was made on TikTok, where a student spoke about being upset with another student and then threatened to bring a gun to shoot up the school. The...
'This is their dog' | K-9 Zeus retires from Spokane Police Department after 7 years of service
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sometimes it takes a good boy to catch a bad guy. KREM 2 met K-9 Zeus and his handler, Spokane Police Officer Todd Belitz, right before their final patrol shift Monday night, marking the end of an impressive career. "Yes, I'm his chauffeur and I drive...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife waives extradition, will return to Washington state
WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month after they were both reported missing has waived extradition to Washington as of Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 54-year-old Charles Bergman was wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman,...
Spokane area businesses team up to fight domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. — October is domestic violence awareness month. To help raise awareness, the "End the Violence Coalition'' and "Stop the Silence" are teaming up with Spokane area businesses. The next time you walk into your favorite bar or restaurant in the Spokane area, you might see signs with...
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
Victim of former SPD officer Nathan Nash seeking $1 million in damages, says city ignored 'red flags' in Nash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman who was sexually assaulted by former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash has filed a tort claim against the city of Spokane. She is seeking $1 million in damages from the city, stating the "red flags" in Nash were ignored. Nash was found guilty on...
Police: Officers conducting a search warrant at Spokane Hells Angels Clubhouse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) served a search warrant at the Hells Angels Clubhouse located at the 1300 block of East Sprague on Thursday morning. According to Cpl. Nick Briggs with SPD, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal...
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT regarding homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the prosecutor's office to file a lawsuit against the Washington Department of Transportation regarding the homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. With this resolution, the prosecutor's office is authorized to file suit "for the abatement...
Here are Spokane’s four major construction projects impacting your drive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction inSpokane is causing traffic backups, lane closures and detours. It can be difficult to navigate through it all. So, KREM 2 confirmed the four major projects that could impact your drive. The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague. Emergency repairs here have...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
