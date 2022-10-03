ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

5 people arrested in connection with deadly Franklin Park shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has made five arrests related to the Aug. 27 shooting in Franklin Park that took the life of 22-year-old Ablos Kios and injured three others. According to SPD, the five suspects were arrested at various locations around Spokane without incident. SPD...
KREM2

Spokane area businesses team up to fight domestic violence

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is domestic violence awareness month. To help raise awareness, the "End the Violence Coalition'' and "Stop the Silence" are teaming up with Spokane area businesses. The next time you walk into your favorite bar or restaurant in the Spokane area, you might see signs with...
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
KREM2

Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
KREM2

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
KREM2

KREM2

