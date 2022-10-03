Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.

