Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
kogt.com
Search Warrant Nets Three Arrests
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
kjas.com
Suspect in Jasper Co RV theft sentenced to prison after breaking probation
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a Bronson woman, who was accused of stealing a travel trailer from Troy Shanks in Jasper County in July of this year, has been sentenced to serve out a term in state prison after breaking probation in Sabine County. Althea Aileen...
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession
VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Arrest Warrants in Connection With Runaway Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 14 year old runaway Kaylee Brittain of Evans. At approximately 3 pm yesterday afternoon the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office advised they had issued warrants in connection with her disappearance. The VPSO is now searching for 26...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office Makes Arrests in Firearm Theft
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports arrests made in the burglary and theft of firearms from a residence on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish discovered on September 23, 2022 when a stolen vehicle was recovered. 18 year old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill was arrested and...
kjas.com
Fiery incident claims life of Newton woman
A fiery Tuesday evening incident claimed the life of a Newton woman. It occurred shortly before 6:00 on County Road 4001, about 3 miles southeast of Newton. Both the Newton and Bon Wier Fire Departments responded to the scene, and it was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Eric Bohannon charged following Monday crash involving a thrown object
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have leveled charges against a Jasper man accused of causing a major accident late Monday morning by throwing a large metal object at a vehicle. Eric Bohannon, age 52, was found and arrested not far from the...
kjas.com
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Large Drug Bust
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports the arrest of SASHA L GASAWAY (age-32) of Many late Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Gasaway's illegal narcotic activity. T.N.T. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Gasaway's apartment at...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
kjas.com
Burn ban in place in Jasper County
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has signed paperwork initiating a burn ban in Jasper County. He did so early Wednesday morning. Burn bans are also in place in Sabine and Tyler Counties and across the river in Beauregard Parish. The measure sets the way for officers to write citations resulting...
WWL-TV
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
kjas.com
Minor injuries in Newton County crash
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
kjas.com
Woman ran over by her own vehicle just north of Kirbyville
A woman is undergoing treatment after being run over by a small pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00, near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community. The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department and emergency medical technicians from...
Orange Leader
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
