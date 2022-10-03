ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Pine Island reconnected to Lee County mainland

‘Usually government will promise and underdeliver. Well, here's an overdelivering, getting it finished ahead of schedule.’. State transportation officials have reconnected Pine Island to the Southwest Florida mainland with a temporary road completed three days ahead of schedule. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development in Matlacha, standing with state agency...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples continues post-Ian recovery

The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
NAPLES, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel officials provide updates in press conference

Sanibel officials had a lot of updates for the island’s residents on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Dana Souza, the Sanibel city manager, began by thanking those who’ve been working since the storm for their help. He then brought up donations and said, the Charitable Foundation of the Islands will set something up on their website to help.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating

All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
LEE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
US News and World Report

Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
districtadministration.com

How a storm-tossed school district is swiftly coming back online after Florida hurricane

Collier County Schools avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but a substantial number of the Southwest Florida district’s teachers and staff members did not. Those employees live on the north side of the county line in Lee County, where many neighborhoods were devastated by record storm surges, unprecedented flooding and destructive winds. Power and water still remain scarce in those neighborhoods almost a week after the historic storm made landfall.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

