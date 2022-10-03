Read full article on original website
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
SEE IT: Lee County sheriff takes to social media to debunk Hurricane Ian rumors
The Lee County sheriff took to Facebook Thursday to dispel rumors surrounding Hurricane Ian.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Resource Center opens providing aid to Hurricane Ian victims’
A Multi-Agency Resource Center has opened in Lee County aiding residents impacted by Hurricane Ian with one-stop service. According to the Lee County Government, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers. This center is...
floridapolitics.com
Pine Island reconnected to Lee County mainland
‘Usually government will promise and underdeliver. Well, here's an overdelivering, getting it finished ahead of schedule.’. State transportation officials have reconnected Pine Island to the Southwest Florida mainland with a temporary road completed three days ahead of schedule. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development in Matlacha, standing with state agency...
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples continues post-Ian recovery
The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
WINKNEWS.com
Officials: Only essential workers, residents allowed on Pine Island at this time
Officials are reminding residents that only a select few will be allowed access to Pine Island. Pine Island Road reopened on Wednesday to connect the barrier island to the mainland. On Thursday, officials said there is a lot of traffic backup near Pine Island Road and Burnt Store Road. Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel officials provide updates in press conference
Sanibel officials had a lot of updates for the island’s residents on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Dana Souza, the Sanibel city manager, began by thanking those who’ve been working since the storm for their help. He then brought up donations and said, the Charitable Foundation of the Islands will set something up on their website to help.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating
All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
floridanationalnews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Resources Available for Dunbar Community in Fort Myers
The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000 gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers. The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. tomorrow. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has also delivered water and ice, which is available...
Threat to Gulf Coast High School as Collier County schools prepare to reopen.
A threat was made to Gulf Coast High School the day before Collier schools are scheduled to open after Hurricane Ian.
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
10NEWS
Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
districtadministration.com
How a storm-tossed school district is swiftly coming back online after Florida hurricane
Collier County Schools avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but a substantial number of the Southwest Florida district’s teachers and staff members did not. Those employees live on the north side of the county line in Lee County, where many neighborhoods were devastated by record storm surges, unprecedented flooding and destructive winds. Power and water still remain scarce in those neighborhoods almost a week after the historic storm made landfall.
