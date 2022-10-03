Read full article on original website
2 nonprofits with a similar mission work to bring music to Peoria's youth
While Peoria has a lively arts and music scene, actually locating the live music in the area was a struggle for one Peorian, so she decided to do something about it. Kindall Reuschel is founder of Peoria Music Live, an online resource she started in 2017. Every weekend, Reuschel compiles all the live music happening in the area into one web post that is then published on the organization's website for the public to view. There also is an active presence on Facebook.
wcbu.org
Peoria Police expand neighborhood services team
A longtime advocate for supportive services in Peoria has a new role at the city’s police department. Mary Peterson is the first Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. The position is part of the recently expanded Neighborhood Services Unit. “The lion's share of it would be coordinating community based organizations...
wcbu.org
'We all lost:' daughter remembers Samuel Vincent Richmond as outgoing, caring
Samuel “Vincent” Richmond was shot and killed by four Peoria Police Department officers around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria has said Richmond was armed and placed officers in a life-threatening situation. Richmond's daughter, Eterica Bradley, the next...
wcbu.org
Continuum of Care prepares for dropping temperatures, rising need
Home for All Continuum of Care, a part of the Heart of Illinois United Way, is preparing for temperatures to drop and the need for warmth and shelter to rise. Continuum of Care is focused on helping design and craft responses to homelessness in central Illinois. “Rather than being the...
Peoria using COVID-19 playbook to prepare for potential bus of migrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is continuing to prepare for a possible influx of migrants. This comes as cities like Chicago are receiving buses of migrants from southern states. Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said a group of city and county officials, as well as several local...
25newsnow.com
ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
25newsnow.com
OSF HealthCare venture slated to build largest adult behavioral health facility outside of Chicago
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and New York-based US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build the largest adult-focused behavioral hospital south of Chicago. OSF says the planned 100-bed hospital will be located on land already owned by the hospital system...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
Parking pains: Long overdue fines spark calls to change parking in downtown Bloomington
There's free parking in front of the Bryant Miller hair salon on the north end of downtown Bloomington for 90 minutes. Stylist Jill Lockwood said clients have to spend a minimum of two hours in the chair if they want highlights or other services. Those customers can either move their vehicle mid-appointment, or find four-hour parking — on the other side of a four-lane highway or several blocks away at the Market Street parking garage.
25newsnow.com
Appliance fire damages Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person escaped injury Thursday afternoon after a a fire inside his Peoria home. It happened just before 2 PM near the intersection of Richwoods and Elmcroft Terrace. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says the person inside was dozing off, when he heard an explosion in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man treks to Fort Myers, FL to help Hurricane Ian victims
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 250 people in Fort Myers, Florida are without a home due to hurricane Ian. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping and providing shelter at a local high school. “There could be up to 500-600 red cross people, and it is a 24-hour...
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
wcbu.org
Pickleball’s progressing popularity permeates Peoria-area parks
More and more people in the Peoria area are picking up a new recreational activity: Pickleball. And it's not just older folks. Austin Boltz is among a group of pickleball players gathered on a sunny Thursday afternoon at the tennis courts near Charter Oak Primary School in Peoria. A 26-year-old transplant from Oregon, Boltz said he never expected to get drawn into the sport.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
wcbu.org
Peoria Mayor Ali expects transparent ISP investigation into fatal police-involved shooting
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali says she expects the Illinois State Police to conduct a full and transparent investigation into Monday night’s fatal shooting of a man by four Peoria police officers. Samuel “Vincent” Richmond, 59, of Peoria, was shot multiple times and died at the scene in Martin Luther...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
25newsnow.com
Tree falls onto Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A family of three escaped unharmed Thursday night after the fire department said a very large tree fell onto a house in central Peoria. Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada said family members were ready to go to bed, but no one was in the bedroom when part of the ceiling fell onto the bed about 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers.
