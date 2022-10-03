Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $160,000.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, five, five; FB: two) (eight, eight, one; FB: six) (four, eight, eight, one; FB: two) (one, six, four, one; FB: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. Powerball. 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2. (twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-two; Powerball:...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Judges play crucial role in justice system; voters should pay attention. As of today, there are 40 days remaining before the Nov. 8 general election and most of the attention has been and will continue to be on the four U.S. House of Representative seats. Depending on where you live in the Golden Triangle, you will vote in the District 1 race (incumbent Republican Trent Kelly vs. Democrat Dianne Blac) or for the District 3 race (incumbent Republican Michael Guest vs. Democrat Shuwaski Young).
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week
JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 9, West Lauderdale 9, Raleigh 5, Mendenhall 4, Poplarville 3, Columbia 2, West Point 2, South Panola 2, Southaven 1, Clinton 1, Gautier 1. Others receiving votes: South Delta 12, Resurrection Catholic 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Baldwyn (4)(5-1)722. 2. Scott Central (2)(4-2)701. 3. Leflore...
Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Public defender Merrill Nordstrom walked into a Mississippi federal courtroom in May 2021 ready to challenge the no-knock search warrant behind her client’s arrest. It had...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
Nissan celebrates 5 million vehicles produced at Mississippi plant, advances EV transformation
CANTON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nissan celebrates production of 5 million vehicles at Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. This milestone represents nearly 20 years of Nissan manufacturing in Mississippi and paves the path for electric vehicle production, part of the company’s long-term vision – Nissan Ambition 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005734/en/ David Sliger, Manufacturing VP, and group of Nissan Canton team members celebrate 5 million vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
mississippifreepress.org
We Don’t Scare Easily—MFP’s Focus Is Getting It Right, Not Reporting It First
I was in Los Angeles a week ago, still on a high after winning the Institute of Nonprofit News Media’s (INN) Emerging Leader award for 2022. Donna and I spent five days in L.A. connecting with members of the Online News Association (ONA) and INN, which included potential funders and possible collaborators. We’d introduce ourselves as the co-founders of the Mississippi Free Press and immediately people asked us about our water situation and if we were OK. The next words were usually filled with gratitude for our journalism and our journalists. It was gratifying and lifted my spirits.
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
Strict security measures in place for Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will begin on Thursday, October 5 with strict security measures in place this year. For the first time, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9:00 p.m. “Unsupervised youth, kids, teenagers are wandering in late at night, have been getting […]
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
Exchange helps match livestock with land
On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
