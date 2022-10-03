Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
3rd annual ‘Race to Embrace’ 5K benefit run
A local organization wants to help recovering addicts erase the past and embrace the future. It’s the Gulf Coast Christian Women’s Job Corps’ Magdalene House. This weekend, they’re hoping to make strides in their mission, holding a 5K fundraiser run in Diamondhead. Here to tell us...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast schedule for Friday, October 7th
The Cruisin’ the Coast fun is not finished yet! Friday offers many events across the Coast for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender, and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 p.m. and the Molly Ringwalds will take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.
wxxv25.com
Cruisers enjoy Country Cruisin’ Breakfast at Long Beach Yacht Club
The Long Beach Yacht Club spent a busy morning cooking up their Country Cruisin’ Breakfast. For over 20 years now, the Yacht Club has been serving breakfast during Cruisin’ the Coast. Their breakfast is popular among cruisers as many come back year after year. It’s a buffet style breakfast serving all your breakfast favorites including eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy.
wxxv25.com
10th annual Blessing of the Classics
Cruisin’ the Coast is heading to Diamondhead for the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the event with more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Blessing of the Classics hits the Gulf Coast
Cruisers from around the Coast made their way to Diamondhead for the annual Blessing of the Classics. The hotrods take the trip to the roundabout between Lanai Street and Diamondhead Drive East where religious leaders are waiting for them to say a quick prayer over each car ensuring safety for it and its passengers.
wxxv25.com
Four Ocean Springs schools participate in National Walk to School Day
Four schools in Ocean Springs participated in today’s ‘National Walk to School Day.’ Students from Oak Park, Pecan Park, Magnolia Park, and Upper Elementary schools walked with their parents, friends, and some teachers to school this morning. The schools started this a couple of years ago with...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
wxxv25.com
Coffee with a Cop takes place near Cruisin’ at Centennial Plaza
Gulfport Police officers say the best way to start off the morning is with coffee and donuts. The Gulfport Police Department and some firefighters had their National Coffee with a Cop at Centennial Plaza near all the Cruisin’ the Coast action. The department not only wanted to interact with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Cruisers compete in flamethrowing contest at the Island View Casino Resort
The excitement was blazing tonight at the Island View Casino Resort for this year’s Flamethrowing Competition. Cruisers who signed up for the event each took turns showing off their best moves while spewing scorching flames from their exhaust pipes. This year featured two competitions: one for Cruisin’ cars and...
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ Parade held at Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport
This afternoon, folks at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport were able to experience a taste of the Largest Block Party in the World with a Cruisin’ parade. The show is held each year at the home to give the residents who are not able to leave often some Cruisin’ experience.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast scratch off player in Ocean Springs wins $10K
The Mississippi Lottery is celebrating Cruisin’ the Coast and one lucky player from Ocean Springs is $10,000 richer as a result. In August, the lottery launched a Cruisin’ the Coast $2,000 scratch off game with a top prize of $10,000. A player bought a winning scratch off from...
wxxv25.com
Jeff Vorick
Jeff was born and raised in the Florida Keys. When not focused on the latest weather, he enjoys watching motorsports of all kind, particularly NASCAR. Jeff is happy to be working at WXXV and living here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
wxxv25.com
USM holds listening session for input in search for new president
The University of Southern Mississippi is searching for a new president and today they held a listening session in Long Beach to get public input. Currently, Dr. Joseph Paul is serving as interim USM president while the board completes its search for the university’s 11th permanent president. At the...
wxxv25.com
Cruisers head to Moss Point for Cruisin’ the River City
Moss Point’s Cruisin’ the River City was a downtown riverfront experience with 50s and 60s music along with live entertainment. There was nothing but Cruisers in sight all over downtown Moss Point. People of all ages and their pets walked the roads as they admired all the beautiful...
wxxv25.com
El Saltillo to open location in El Agave building in Gulfport
El Saltillo will open another restaurant, this time in the old El Agave building in downtown Gulfport. The restaurant chain announced its plans on its social media pages, saying the restaurant will be ready to open in about six weeks. El Agave closed its doors last month after nine years...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st annual Salute to the Military
A time of thanks and reflection for the people in our military, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber hosted the 41st annual Salute to the Military at Beau Rivage. This was a time to pay tribute and thank our neighbors in uniform for their service to our nation and Coast communities. It was a ceremonial program along with a seated breakfast.
wxxv25.com
Flying High and Cruising Low at Trent Lott International Airport
What’s better than viewing classic cars? Teaming them up with aircrafts!. Flying High and Cruising Low is a new addition to the Cruisin’ calendar, combining the love of vehicles and aviation. The new event is a partnership between Trent Lott International Airport, Southern Sky Aviation, and the Jackson...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule for Wednesday, October 5th
Today was another fun day of Cruisin’ the Coast, but Wednesday offers even more chances to admire vintage cars and watch events around the Coast. The Biloxi Block Party starts in the downtown area at 8 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Cars will be lined up on Lameuse and Main Street, public parking is offered near city hall and Merit Health. A feature car appearance will also be happening from 10 a.m. to noon as well.
Comments / 0