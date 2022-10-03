Read full article on original website
Wausau organization requesting items to send to victims of IAN
WAUSAU - Wausau residents are sending a care package to Fort Meyers in the form of a semi-truck full of supplies. “From Wisconsin with Love” is an effort between several private citizens and the Fort Meyers Beach Women's Club. Volunteers will be collecting everyday non-perishable essentials at the Builders First Source parking lot.
YMCA of the Northwoods celebrates Active Aging Week
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - YMCA is celebrating Active Aging Week, which happens during the first week of October. This week highlights seniors in the area and hoping they remain active as they age. Active Older Adult Coordinator Marilyn Dushchl, says that this opportunity is wonderful for the seniors. "So it gives them the opportunity to see what’s here at the YMCA, and see what we offer for seniors which is actually a quite a lot," said Marilyn Dushchl.
Blood donations needed for Hurricane Ian victims
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Following Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath to south west Florida, The Community Blood Center is asking Wiconsinites to donate blood to help those in need. "It has really impacted the blood supply and the ability for people to donate blood and supply blood to the patients in that part of the country," said Belenger.
Torpy Park in stage two of the renovation process
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The town is on their second stage of a three-part project to improve the park, as they are currently working on making the park more accessible with ramps. Phase one included included fixing a failed sanitary sewer, phase two includes building ADA ramps, and phase three includes connecting two of the parking lots.
Annual Halloween Trail Bake Sale takes place at YMCA
RHINELANDER- On Tuesday the YMCA staff held their annual Halloween Trail Bake Sale. The proceeds will be used for candy and hot chocolate for its "Not So Scary Halloween Trail" which will be held later this month. The active older adult coordinator says its important to provide goods to those who help out at these events. "We go through a lot of candy and so this is our way to supplement out vendors who are very gracious and show up to help us out," said Marilyn Duschl,"
Frontier service restored two days after outage
LINCOLN COUNTY - Frontier began experiencing a widespread outage Tuesday affecting Lincoln County and surrounding areas including emergency 911 telephone services, land line services and Internet services. Frontier was able to find the break in their fiber Wednesday afternoon and repaired it Thursday morning. All calling tests we have done...
Antigo band among eight schools preparing for Rose Parade
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin students are gearing up for a major performance. Antigo is among the several bands from across the area have been complied into a group that will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California. "Three years in the making, and we're on our final...
Wisconsin Concrete Park finished with yearly repairs to classic statues
"One of my favorites is that lion thing over there that has this weird human face and I just think it’s cool looking," said Brzeskiewicz. Fred Smith was a member of the Price County art world and his work is still drawing in admirers just like Marjory Brzeskiewicz. "After...
Northwoods Art Tour includes vintage-made socks
Some of Northern Wisconsin's finest artists and crafters are showing off their work this weekend. The Fall Northwoods Art Tours kicks off Friday - where people can visit different studios and see art, pottery, and, in one case, socks. Jenny Gibson spins socks using her array of century-old machines. "They...
Vote: Tobias Volkmann Athlete Of The Week
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week announced their nominees. The Athlete of the week highlights players who have "made a splash" in the high school sports world. Three Lakes/Phelps has a star soccer player named Tobias Volkmann. Volkmann is a junior forward who is a tremendous...
Abi Winnicki Sets New School Record
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander had a successful senior night at their last home meet of the season before Conference. The Hodags won 128-41. Their star swimmer, Abishea Winnicki (Abi) swam away with 4 golds and 2 school records. She set a new school record in the 500 free. Abi is...
Lakeland Union Uses Defensive Stops to Top Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union came in to their match with Three Lakes with a 9-14 record, while Three Lakes was 11-17. The match saw one team utilize a great defensive game plan and the opposite utilize offense, and Lakeland Union won this one 3 sets to 1 (25-23, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-15).
Three Lakes Extends Winning Streak to 4 After Win Against Ashland
THREE LAKES, Wisc (WJFW)- Three Lakes/Phelps came into their matchup with Ashland on a three-game winning streak that saw them outscore their opponents 19-3 in those games. Tobias Volkmann, who was nominated for WSN Player of the Week, picked up right where he left off, securing a goal to give Three Lakes/Phelps the 2-1 win.
