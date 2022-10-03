ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIVI-TV

Man who ran on field during NFL game files police report

The protester who ran onto the field during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers has reportedly filed a police report. Security chased the man across the field on Monday. After being unable to catch him, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner flattened him when he approached the sideline.
