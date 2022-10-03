Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $160,000.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, six, zero; FB: seven) (three, eight, seven, nine; FB: seven)
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. September 30, 2022. Editorial: Judges play crucial role in justice system; voters should pay attention. As of today, there are 40 days remaining before the Nov. 8 general election and most of the attention has been and will continue to be on the four U.S. House of Representative seats. Depending on where you live in the Golden Triangle, you will vote in the District 1 race (incumbent Republican Trent Kelly vs. Democrat Dianne Blac) or for the District 3 race (incumbent Republican Michael Guest vs. Democrat Shuwaski Young).
Exchange helps match livestock with land
On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
Arlie Everett Plunk, Jr. and Billie Joann Plunk
Arlie Everett Plunk, Jr. (89) and Billie Joann Plunk (83) of Bay Springs, Mississippi were both lost in a tragic car accident Tuesday, September 27, 2022, near the town of Roswell, New Mexico. Their untimely demise ends a 68 year long love story. They were lifelong members of the Bay...
Iowa 4-H youth showcase plants and livestock at the State Fair
AMES, Iowa — Iowa 4-H youth were eager to showcase their animals at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They exhibited over 5,500 4-H livestock and horticulture entries this year, according to a news release. A record number of swine and meat goats were exhibited in 4-H livestock shows. Youth...
Dorothy J. Thomas
The visitation for Mrs. Dorothy J. Thomas will be held at Bay Springs Funeral Home Saturday October 8, 2022 from 9:15 until 10:15 AM. The graveside services will be held at Hopewell Sylvarena Church Cemetery, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Vincent Shelby officiating. Mrs. Dorothy J. Thomas...
