Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! confirms something that many of us already knew was true: Velma Dinkley is a lesbian. Our favorite sweater girl’s sexuality has been a hot topic for years, and thankfully, the new Scooby-Doo film delivers some juicy answers to its nosey fans. The movie, which premiered on VOD services like Prime Video on October 4, 2022 (and will be landing on HBO Max on October 14), follows the Scooby crew as they team up with reformed villain Coco Diablo to save Halloween. And, while a majority of the gang is exasperated at the thought of welcoming a new, untrustworthy...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO