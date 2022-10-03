Read full article on original website
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
Thora Birch Explains Why Dani Dennison Is Not in “Hocus Pocus 2”
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." After years of waiting (29, to be exact), Hocus Pocus 2 has finally debuted on Disney+. Some of the OG actors reprise their roles from the original 1993 film, including Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the unforgettable Sanderson sisters. And Doug Jones returns as Billy Butcherson, the zombified ex-lover of Winifred — er, we mean, Sarah Sanderson.
Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw Aren’t in ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ But Max, Dani and Allison Make an Appearance
Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch may not have been brought back to reprise their roles in Hocus Pocus 2, but Max, Allison and Dani do make an appearance crucial to the storyline of the Disney+ sequel. Set in modern-day Salem nearly 30 years after the events of the...
The 'Hocus Pocus' cottage is now welcoming visitors on Airbnb
A pair of guests will have the chance to stay in the Sanderson Sisters' cottage. They'll also get to visit haunted sites in Salem, view a special screening of 'Hocus Pocus 2' and try witchcraft.
The "Monster High: The Movie" Cast Played Who's Who And Revealed Some Fun BTS Moments
BRB breaking out all my Monster High dolls to play with.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hot New Accessory on 'And Just Like That...' Is an $890 Pigeon Purse
The JW Anderson bag replaces her iconic Judith Leiber swan bag that she used in Sex and the City There's a new bird in town. Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City and And Just Like That..., knows a thing or two about fashion. So when Carrie started carrying her Judith Leiber swan bag — a gift from Big (Chris Noth) — in season 2 of SATC, it became iconic and catapulted these small bejeweled clutches into popularity. Now, Carrie's got a new bag...
Velma Is a Lesbian in New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! confirms something that many of us already knew was true: Velma Dinkley is a lesbian. Our favorite sweater girl’s sexuality has been a hot topic for years, and thankfully, the new Scooby-Doo film delivers some juicy answers to its nosey fans. The movie, which premiered on VOD services like Prime Video on October 4, 2022 (and will be landing on HBO Max on October 14), follows the Scooby crew as they team up with reformed villain Coco Diablo to save Halloween. And, while a majority of the gang is exasperated at the thought of welcoming a new, untrustworthy...
