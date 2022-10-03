ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inspector 'throttled boy, 16, who was filming his police station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' before arresting him as suspected terrorist'

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A police inspector throttled a 16-year-old filming his station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' - and arrested him as a suspected terrorist, a court heard.

Dean Gittoes, 49, is accused of assault by beating the teenage boy who was standing outside to film the police station and put it online.

The video footage filmed by the teenager at Merthyr Tydfil police station in South Wales shows the boy explaining the style of the building to would-be viewers.

In a police interview played to the court, the teenager said he was part of a worldwide 'auditing' group filming officers and how they interacted with the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRhQH_0iKSYaDF00
Dean Gittoes (pictured), 49, is accused of assault by beating the teenage boy who was standing outside to film the police station and put it online

He said he had gone to the station after a friend from the auditing community told him he had filmed Inspector Gittoes about a month before.

However, whilst filming, the boy was confronted by Inspector Gittoes who was accused of being 'aggressive' and, at one point 'choking him'.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said Gittoes had wrongly used the Terrorism Act to arrest the teenager.

He said: 'The officer had acted as he did because he had had a bad weekend and he was annoyed about what had happened weeks before - saying he was fed up of those internet freaks filming and putting things on the internet'.

In a police interview played to the court, the teenager said he was part of a worldwide 'auditing' group filming officers and how they interacted with the public.

He said he had gone to the station after a friend from the auditing community told him he had filmed Inspector Gittoes about a month before.

In the footage from the teenager's phone, Gittoes is seen and heard saying: 'I am asking you who you are, what's your name' before saying he may be a terrorist.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, replied: 'You suspect me of being a terrorist?'

Gittoes then asks 'what are you doing?' before the teenager replies: 'I am filming.'

The video then went black but the audio recording continues for some time.

Magistrates at Cwmbran, Gwent, were played CCTV showing Gittoes holding the 16-year-old's arm and walking with him into the police station and later arresting him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjzlR_0iKSYaDF00
Whilst filming, the boy was confronted by Inspector Gittoes who was accused of being 'aggressive' and, at one point 'choking him'

The court heard the inspector stood by his handling of the situation, saying he assessed the situation according to guidance and used the 'straight arm bar technique' to restrain the teenager.

The teenager told police Gittoes was 'aggressive', 'pushed him' and, at one point, was 'choking him'.

In CCTV footage captured during the arrest, Gittoes appears to pull the teenager's collar.

The teenager told police that 'it felt like he was tugging on my hood, that's why I said I can't breathe, I can't breathe'.

Experienced officer Gittoes, of Merthyr Tydfil, denies assault. The trial continues and is due to last three days.

An IOPC spokesperson said: 'Following a South Wales Police referral of a complaint from a member of the public, we investigated an allegation that on 20 August 2021 Inspector Gittoes used excessive force in arresting and detaining a 16-year-old boy who was filming outside Merthyr Tydfil police station.

'Our independent investigation concluded in January. We submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which has since decided to authorise the charge of common assault.'

Comments / 39

judy van coevering
2d ago

filming is legal... police need to STOP getting their panties in a bunch if people film them... this guy has an obvious problem

Reply(8)
13
Juan Bulted
1d ago

If he had a bad day and used the kid to give vent to his anger he should not be a police officer. Luckily his anger did not result in a murder.

Reply
4
Leslie Cameron
2d ago

He was shown first hand how the gangsters in blue deal with the public. HORRIFYING AND VIOLENT.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwent Police#Police Station#Choking#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Retired butcher who stabbed blind wife of 60 years to ‘quieten her down’ spared jail

A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind and ailing wife to “quieten her down” has been spared jail.Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, also 90, in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on 22 September last year.Afterwards, he called 999 and told the operator: "I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die."While refusing to take direction over the phone, he urged emergency services to "hurry up", the Old Bailey was told.Turpin, who worked at Smithfield meat market in central London, was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'

Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Frail pensioner, 89, who caused motorcyclist’s death while doing a U-turn is spared jail after plea of leniency from biker’s heartbroken widow

A pensioner who caused the death of a motorcyclist while making a U-turn in his car has been spared jail after a request for leniency from the biker's widow. William Curtis, 89, said 'I don't want to drive', and appeared tearful as he sat in a wheelchair and used a hearing loop to listen to proceedings at Cambridge Crown Court.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment 19-year-old shooter who 'livestreamed himself firing at multiple people across Memphis' is taken into custody after hours-long manhunt: Deranged gunman is snapped SMILING from back of police cruiser following arrest

A photo shows the moment that the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee gunman - believed to be responsible for killing two people and wounding two others - flashes an unnerving grin as he was taken into custody after leading police on an hours-long manhunt. Ezekiel Kelly, who live-streamed his bloody rampage through...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Florida man, 47, shoots dead his ex-wife, 48, and her son, 28, in front of his two young children during argument over the electric bill - suspect claims he fired in self-defense

A Florida man allegedly shot his ex-wife and her son in front of his two young children during an argument over the electric bill in the home the divorced couple shared. Michael D. Williams, 47, of Deland - near Orlando - was arrested on September 18 by the Volusia Sherriff's Office after he called 911 and admitted shooting her ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son Robert Adams, 28.
DELAND, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

635K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy