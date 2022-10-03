Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
WSAV-TV
Where has our Bunny Ware gone this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – No matter where you are in Savannah or the low country, there are always fun events for you to attend! And we have our Bunny Ware to take us on an adventure throughout Savannah’s social scene, let’s check it out!. This past week,...
WSAV-TV
SSU Celebrates Homecoming Week
Local Hispanic organization to bring Young Entrepreneurs …. With a planned launch in January, the YEA! program will teach middle and high school students how to create a business. Pay It Forward: April Harmon Daniels. A local hairstylist is helping other women feel connected and supported during their cancer journeys.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
WSAV-TV
Warnock, Walker hit the campaign trail as Savannah debate looms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- We’re just over a week away from Sen. Raphael Warnock battling it out with Republican challenger Herschel Walker right here in the Hostess city. Warnock, Walker hit the campaign trail as Savannah …. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- We’re just over a week away from Sen....
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Search under way for missing toddler in neighborhood near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before...
WJCL
Police in Savannah searching for woman last seen at Abercorn Street hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Savannah Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 46-year-old woman. Her name is Lindsey Poole, and police say she was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn on Abercorn Street on September 29. Police say she...
ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
WSAV-TV
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment …. A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. Pay It Forward: April Harmon Daniels. A local hairstylist is helping other women...
WSAV-TV
Rotary Club of Hilton Head sends supplies to help victims of Hurricane Ian
The Rotary Club of Hilton Head, with some help from Hilton Head Prep students, packed a trailer full of supplies all destined for south Florida. To donate to their cause, click or tap here. Rotary Club of Hilton Head sends supplies to help …. The Rotary Club of Hilton Head,...
WSAV-TV
Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol ordinance
The city is holding public meetings to hear from business owners and current license holders before considering any changes. It's happening Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm St. The first session is at 2 p.m., followed by another at 6 p.m. Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol...
WSAV-TV
Tybee Island faces lawsuit over short term rental ordinance
Regulations on short term rentals is an issue Tybee Island residents say has divided the community for more than a year. The city now faces a lawsuit from short term rental property management companies and owners, in an attempt to stop the enforcement of the current regulations. ONLY ON 3:...
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WSAV-TV
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
Investigators in Long County are still trying to figure out what set off a Fort Stewart soldier, allegedly causing him to kill his wife, and then take his own life. Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent …. Investigators in Long County are still trying to figure out what...
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
