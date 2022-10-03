ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Where has our Bunny Ware gone this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – No matter where you are in Savannah or the low country, there are always fun events for you to attend! And we have our Bunny Ware to take us on an adventure throughout Savannah’s social scene, let’s check it out!. This past week,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SSU Celebrates Homecoming Week

Local Hispanic organization to bring Young Entrepreneurs …. With a planned launch in January, the YEA! program will teach middle and high school students how to create a business. Pay It Forward: April Harmon Daniels. A local hairstylist is helping other women feel connected and supported during their cancer journeys.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Warnock, Walker hit the campaign trail as Savannah debate looms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- We’re just over a week away from Sen. Raphael Warnock battling it out with Republican challenger Herschel Walker right here in the Hostess city. Warnock, Walker hit the campaign trail as Savannah …. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- We’re just over a week away from Sen....
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsav#Harris Lowry Manton
WSAV News 3

ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment …. A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. Pay It Forward: April Harmon Daniels. A local hairstylist is helping other women...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAV-TV

Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol ordinance

The city is holding public meetings to hear from business owners and current license holders before considering any changes. It's happening Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm St. The first session is at 2 p.m., followed by another at 6 p.m. Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Tybee Island faces lawsuit over short term rental ordinance

Regulations on short term rentals is an issue Tybee Island residents say has divided the community for more than a year. The city now faces a lawsuit from short term rental property management companies and owners, in an attempt to stop the enforcement of the current regulations. ONLY ON 3:...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy