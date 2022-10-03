Judge delays Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing, as late as next year

Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison. Her sentencing, scheduled for Oct. 17, has been delayed and could start between November and January. Jim Wilson/The New York Times

The prison sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of defunct blood-testing startup Theranos Inc., was delayed Monday morning as the judge overseeing the case is probing whether or not a key witness gave truthful testimony at Holmes' trial.

Holmes, 38, was convicted in January for defrauding investors and business partners, as well as conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the startup company.

Her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was found guilty in July on similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

Holmes, who appeared in court via Zoom, has argued that she deserves a new trial after Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, showed up at her home in August and said he felt his testimony had been swayed by prosecutors.

In court, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila asserted that a new trial is not necessary, however he wanted to know if Rosendorff, the main whisteblower at Theranos, spoke truthfully on the witness stand.

Davila motioned for an evidentiary hearing on Rosendorff's claim Oct. 17, the date Holmes would have been sentenced.

The hearing will be limited to whether or not Roesndorff feels the government manipulated him and his testimony.

Davila also directed the lawyers to pick a new sentencing date for Holmes between November and January.

Holmes remains free on a $500,000 bond and could face up to 20 years in prison.