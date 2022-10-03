Running Back Jamal Williams Flagged For Field Gyrating

We decided that the Detroit Lions are America’s Team this 2022/2023 football season after a hilariously entertaining season of HBO’s Hard Knocks ahead of the new year. We find it pretty easy to root for the Detroit Lions : they haven’t won a playoff game since January of 1992, have a questionable head coach in Dan Campbell , handsome young players on both sides, and an overall aggressive style that is addictive to watch.

For a brief moment in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings, though, the Lions showed everyone how fun they are. Running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run, then busted out a celebratory salacious gyrating dance move. The refs, who do not have fine taste, did not appreciate it. Williams was whistled for an excessive celebration penalty.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome Kirk Cousins in Week 3. Cousins threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute, and the Minnesota Vikings won — beating Detroit, 28-24. The Lions fall to 1-2 on the season.

Watch Williams shaking his hips here:

Here’s a look at the full play:

Williams defended the dance after the game. “It’s not even thrusting,” Williams said. “It’s more like a wave.”

