ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Run for Life - a race to the finish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daybreak LifeCare Center will soon be hosting its 6th Annual Run for Life 5k walk/run. This year’s theme is A Race to the Finish. Eddie Benton is the executive director of Daybreak Lifecare Center. And Wendy Gillard is the director of client services. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to support the services available at the center. They say they exist to walk alongside women and families facing unplanned pregnancies in the greater Columbia area. All of their services are free and kept completely confidential.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience. The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9. This year will feature a kinderzone for young...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Newberry Harvest Festival, wine food and more

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for food, fun, and wine! Enoree River Winery will host it’s ninth annual Harvest Festival and tickets are on sale now. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in a local vineyard and try cranberry wine as it debuts for the season with cranberry wine slushies.
NEWBERRY, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Webb
WIS-TV

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
ANDERSON, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Top 7 water activities in South Carolina

Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Nashville Songwriters in the Round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you can spend the evening sipping on a cocktail, savoring delicious food, and listening to songwriters perform songs they have written for your favorite music stars. Healthy Learners is hosting Nashville Songwriters in the Round. Funds raised at this event will support efforts to provide...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Capital City#Local Life#Riverfront Park#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Meet The Usa Bass Team#The Us Forest Service#Food Trucks Vendors
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Clinton Sease Farm Offers Incredible Fall Fun in Lexington, SC

Are you thinking about a trip to Clinton Sease Farm this fall? If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to enjoy the season and all the festivities it has to offer, Clinton Sease is the place for you! At this farm, you will find a huge corn maze, pumpkin patch, two awesome kid zones FULL of activities, tractor rides, and more. We recently went and have all you need to know in order to make your trip a memorable one!
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
ANIMALS
rvbusiness.com

Carolina Campgrounds Experience Effects of Hurricane Ian

Last week Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, wreaking havoc across the state. Once it made landfall it weakened to a tropical storm before making its way back into the Atlantic Ocean, according to a information provided by the Carolinas Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (CARVC.)
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS-TV

Clyburn announces historic $70M investment for 2 SC universities

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Forest Acres says goodbye to...
COLLEGES
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: City of Columbia Code Enforcement Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Code Enforcement Month and the City of Columbia will be launching a campaign to help further improve the quality of life within Columbia. But what exactly does code enforcement mean and why is it so important?. Tuesday, October 4th Columbia City Mayor Rickenmann will...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy