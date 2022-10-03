Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Run for Life - a race to the finish
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daybreak LifeCare Center will soon be hosting its 6th Annual Run for Life 5k walk/run. This year’s theme is A Race to the Finish. Eddie Benton is the executive director of Daybreak Lifecare Center. And Wendy Gillard is the director of client services. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to support the services available at the center. They say they exist to walk alongside women and families facing unplanned pregnancies in the greater Columbia area. All of their services are free and kept completely confidential.
