Are you thinking about a trip to Clinton Sease Farm this fall? If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to enjoy the season and all the festivities it has to offer, Clinton Sease is the place for you! At this farm, you will find a huge corn maze, pumpkin patch, two awesome kid zones FULL of activities, tractor rides, and more. We recently went and have all you need to know in order to make your trip a memorable one!

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO