Magic Preseason Profile: Can Cole Anthony Build Off Strong Second Season?

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

Cole Anthony led the Orlando Magic in scoring last season with 16.3 points per game. How will he respond in Year 3?

ORLANDO - During the offseason, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony made a promise that the team would win more than 22 games.

It was another way of saying that the team would be better this season than last, considering Orlando won an Eastern Conference-worst 22 games, and in order for that to happen, Anthony will have to be better as one of the team's lead guards.

Last season, Anthony put together a strong second season, averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game. But with his team's improvement, Anthony will likely need personal development in his own game in order for the team's record to follow suit.

Let's take a look back at what Anthony was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Anthony was thrust into a position to start all 65 games he suited up for with Markelle Fultz out for most of the season. With fellow starting guard Jalen Suggs out for half of the year, Anthony took on even more of a shooting responsibility. Anthony and Franz Wagner were seen as the primary creators for the Magic during the season, and it led to having the league's worst offensive rating at 104.5.

That means without Anthony, things could have been a whole lot worse. He fortified his ability to pull up from three and showcased his shiftiness in driving in the lane at times.

2022-23 Season Preview

Anthony had to put on a number of different hats last season, but this year, he'll likely be seen as more of a scorer than anything. With No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero in the mix and Wagner growing as well, the Magic's offense should primarily run through the point forwards. And if Fultz comes back soon, it will only solidify that role for Anthony.

Expect him to be relied on as someone who can space the floor, giving room for big men to post up, but also being a threat from deep who can't be ignored on the three-point line.

While the numbers may not improve based on the distribution of the Magic offense, Anthony's role as one of the team's best three-point shooters will be a necessity for Orlando.

