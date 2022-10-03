ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
