WCJB

First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene

OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash. OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th. Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with...
Citrus County Chronicle

Yankeetown man dies after SUV collides with multiple objects

A Yankeetown man died Friday night after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with several objects, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The 66-year-old man was traveling westbound on County Road 40 East at approximately 11 p.m. According to the news release, as the man was proceeding west, the vehicle veered to the right, where it traveled off of the road and onto the north grass shoulder.
leesburg-news.com

Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed

An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue woman, dog from burning home

A woman and her dog were rescued by Marion County firefighters on Sunday afternoon after a fire ignited inside her mobile home. Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Marion County Fire Rescue units and additional Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 42nd Lane in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
WCJB

Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
villages-news.com

Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where...
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
ocala-news.com

Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
ocala-news.com

Fall Sunset At Ocala Preserve

This was the perfect patio to enjoy a cool fall sunset at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Bridget Earl for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
villages-news.com

Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements

The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. Beliveau is representing Kolter on the Hammock Oaks project.
