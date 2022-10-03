Read full article on original website
WCJB
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition. The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday. This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic. The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and...
WCJB
First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene
OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash. OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th. Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankeetown man dies after SUV collides with multiple objects
A Yankeetown man died Friday night after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with several objects, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The 66-year-old man was traveling westbound on County Road 40 East at approximately 11 p.m. According to the news release, as the man was proceeding west, the vehicle veered to the right, where it traveled off of the road and onto the north grass shoulder.
leesburg-news.com
Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed
An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters rescue woman, dog from burning home
A woman and her dog were rescued by Marion County firefighters on Sunday afternoon after a fire ignited inside her mobile home. Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Marion County Fire Rescue units and additional Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 42nd Lane in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
villages-news.com
Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where...
leesburg-news.com
Driver who refused to exit vehicle arrested in Tires Plus parking lot in Leesburg
A 27-year-old Lady Lake man remains in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly refused to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and then fought with Leesburg police officers who forcefully removed him. Jacob Andrew Baker, of 39412 Carolina Ave., was charged with resisting arrest with violence...
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus with students onboard involved in crash on CR 475
A Marion County school bus carrying 55 children was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 475, just north of County Road 467, and a Marion County school bus was heading northbound on County Road 475.
ocala-news.com
Fall Sunset At Ocala Preserve
This was the perfect patio to enjoy a cool fall sunset at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Bridget Earl for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
German Shepherd survives Hurricane Ian only to narrowly escape alligator attack
Can you help find his owners or offer a suitable home?
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation
An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
villages-news.com
Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements
The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. Beliveau is representing Kolter on the Hammock Oaks project.
