951thebull.com
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Extends Offer to EMS Director
An important piece of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service could be in place soon. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors, minus Supervisor Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview the three applicants for director of the new Chickasaw County EMS department. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.
kchanews.com
New Chickasaw County Deputy to Come from New Hampton Police Department
The New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. NHPD officer Braxton Rash submitted his resignation to Police Chief Zach Nosbisch last week. During Monday’s Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Marty Hemann announced the hiring of Rash. Hemann said they...
kchanews.com
One Person Dies After Weekend Fire in North Iowa
One person has died following an apartment fire in north Iowa last weekend. The Mason City Fire Department says they were called to The Manor on 3rd Street Northwest just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, light smoke was showing from a fifth floor window and the fire alarm was sounding.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Diers Named Iowa’s City Manager of the Year
Charles City’s top City official is also among the best in Iowa. City Administrator Steve Diers has been recognized as City Manager of the Year, which Mayor Dean Andrews says came as a surprise to Diers last week during the Iowa League of Cities annual conference in Waterloo. At...
KEYC
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
kchanews.com
Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend
Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Swears in K9 Sirius
For the first time in almost 25 years, the Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 program has officially returned. After about five weeks of training, K9 Deputy Sirius was sworn in on Wednesday by Lieutenant Travis Bartz. Sirius will now be out on patrol in Floyd County alongside his handler, Deputy Luke Chatfield.
kchanews.com
Cost to Transport Students to School Adds Up Quickly
With gas prices on the rise again, it’s no surprise it’s costing school districts more to fuel up buses to transport students to and from school. During a recent Charles City School Board meeting, Evan Marten, the district’s Director of Finance, explained how quickly those costs add up.
kchanews.com
Gary Lee Goddard, 73, Nashua
Gary Lee Goddard age 73 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Center in Nashua located at 101 Merrill St Nashua, IA 50658 with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek presiding.
kchanews.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Vaccination Numbers Show Height of COVID Pandemic
The height of the COVID pandemic is evidenced by the number of vaccinations given. During her annual report to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors Monday, County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes contrasted the county’s COVID vaccination numbers over the last two years. Despite the decrease in COVID shots,...
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
KCRG.com
Two teens charged with Decorah church burglary
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary that took place at the Stone Ridge Community Church. Following an investigation, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decorah Police with a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Water Street on October 4th, 2022. Officials found stolen items from the church while executing the warrant.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
