An important piece of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service could be in place soon. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors, minus Supervisor Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview the three applicants for director of the new Chickasaw County EMS department. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO