Read full article on original website
Related
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adoption Fees Waived This Month With A Donation At This East Texas Animal Shelter
Adopt a pet and you will immediately bring nothing but pure joy and unconditional love into your home. Whether you live alone, your partner, or your part of a huge family, there's nothing like being greeted by a four-legged buddy waiting for you on the other side of that door when you get home.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
This is Why ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ is a PERFECT Scary Series
Awhile back, I posted on social media asking for friends all over East Texas to recommend their favorite Halloween movies and/or episodic series. However, I had a couple of conditions. I wasn't looking for a movie or series that offered nothing but random gore and gratuitous violence. The Great Pumpkin...
Honoring Multiple Medal of Honor Recipients This Weekend in Bullard, TX
We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas
If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon
There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX
Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
Tyler City Council Approves Money For Upgraded Tech For Tyler PD
Society's view on policing has changed quite a bit over the past several years. Most people support the police while others want to defund the police. No matter where stand on the issue, one thing is clear, officers who put on the uniform and badge each day are putting their lives on the line to protect the public and themselves.
Harrison County, Texas 4-H Club Seeks Your Donated Pet Supplies
One of the best things you can do in life is be a pet owner. Whether it's a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, turtle, snake, bird, iguana or other animal, pets bring so much joy and unconditional love to your life. There are way too many pets waiting to be adopted into loving homes that are currently living in animal shelters that are run by cities and non-profit agencies.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0