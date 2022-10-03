Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
oilcity.news
5th annual Casper Oktoberfest aims to raise $100K for Make-A-Wish Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5th annual “Casper Oktoberfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with the goal of raising $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes to 12 children with critical illnesses. There will be over 15 regional breweries participating in the...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
oilcity.news
Wyoming residents asked to share photos for Rural Health Day contest; prizes available
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health is inviting residents to share pictures of life in Wyoming for a National Rural Health Day photo contest. Rural Health Day is Thursday, Nov. 17. Prizes will be available in the state-level competition in two categories:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
oilcity.news
Casper Pride holding ‘Coming Out Day’ celebration at The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — National “Coming Out Day” is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Casper Pride has plans to celebrate. Casper Pride will hold a Coming Out Day celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at The Void, 128 E. 2nd St. There will be free food,...
oilcity.news
Casper hosting Wyoming Hospitality & Travel Coalition’s Oct. 19–20 fall summit
CASPER, Wyo. — The Oil City will be hosting the Wyoming Hospitality & Tourism Coalition’s annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, Visit Casper said in a press release Wednesday. “We are delighted to welcome our tourism colleagues to Casper,” said Renee Penton-Jones,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bugged by Buffalo Bill, ‘Rowdy Randy’ protests ahead of new book release
CASPER, Wyo. — The common horsefly is likely among the most irritating and unlikable creatures imaginable. That fact didn’t stop Casper author Casey Day Rislov and illustrator Zachary Pullen from drawing inspiration from the pest for their award-winning children’s book “Rowdy Randy,” released in 2019.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
oilcity.news
Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’
CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
oilcity.news
Wyoming hunters asked to complete harvest surveys; Game and Fish offering chance for prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asked that hunters who receive a harvest survey respond in order to help the department gather information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season. “A harvest survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from...
oilcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
oilcity.news
Casper-area families can apply for ‘Shop with a Cop’ for kids to find holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers with Casper-area agencies are preparing to accompany kids from the community to shop for holiday gifts as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. The program aims to allow kids from underprivileged families to select gifts for themselves and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday
Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘They Just Wanted To Kill Each Other’: Wyoming Hunters Have Ringside Seats To Bull Elk Throwdown
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Throughout his years of bowhunting elk in Wyoming, Seth Lee of Casper has seen a few fights break out between bulls. But a brutal brawl that he and a friend witnessed from just a few yards away during a recent hunt...
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
