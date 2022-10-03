ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

oilcity.news

Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Excel Academy launching new ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in Casper ahead of ‘Spooktacular Family Dance’

CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy Private School is preparing to open its first-ever “Pumpkin Patch” in Casper. The grand opening for the Pumpkin Patch will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Excel Academy, 500 S. Jefferson St. In addition to pumpkins, there will be games, story time, face painting and balloons by Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, baked goods and lunch and dinner from Papa’s Pork Chops.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday

Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables

Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE

