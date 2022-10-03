Kim Kardashian Receives Kind Words, $1.26M In Fines For Illegal Crypto Promo From SEC Chair Gary Gensler

Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Elon Musk Willing To Pay Full Price For Twitter Again After Someone Must Have Explained Delaware Law To Him
Elon Musk just announced that he seems willing to purchase Twitter again at the original price of $54.20/share. Unless he’s addicted to living dangerously — which is a possibility! — let’s assume this is a serious offer and not a bid to jerk around the market just to stall his deposition and looming trial. Because… that tactic would not end well for him.
abovethelaw.com
Calling All Biglaw Associates: 2022 Bonus Season Awaits
If you’re a Biglaw associate in the fall of 2022, two things are probably true: (i) you’re hearing rumors of stealth layoffs (yikes!) and hoping you’re not going to be out of a job soon, and (ii) you’re eagerly awaiting news of your bonus, which may be right around the corner.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Take A Break From Flinging BS At Full Decibel To Try Competent Lawyering For A Change
Rumors that Chris Kise, Trump’s actually competent Florida lawyer has been “sidelined” have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports that Kise is now of counsel at Continental PLLC, a Florida law firm stacked with Republican heavy hitters, including Carlos Trujillo, Trump’s ambassador to the Organization of American States, and Jesus M. Suarez, a former chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association.
abovethelaw.com
Step 1: Cheat On The Bar Exam, Step 2: Announce On Reddit That You Cheated On The Bar Exam
In a brilliant opening move for any career, Redditor burnerman1818 went on the barexam subreddit to share some personal news. On the plus side, he (and we’re just assuming based on the burnerMAN handle) passed the Illinois bar exam. Huzzah!. But also, he totally cheated on it. Less huzzah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abovethelaw.com
Ketanji Brown Jackson Did Not Come To Play -- See Also
Join our expert panel on Oct. 20 for a deep dive into specific steps law departments can take to come out on top in the…. Kirkland Keeps On Making Huge Classes Of Partners: Income partners, that is. Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues...
abovethelaw.com
Mind Games Cybercriminals Play With Law Firm Employees
We love that quote from Corey Nachreiner, the CSO of cybersecurity firm WatchGuard. We do of course make logging in all too easy. Many law firms do not have an out-processing checklist for those who leave their employment, so we make it simple to discover IDs and passwords that are “hanging around.”
abovethelaw.com
Cryptocurrency In A Declining Market: What Lawyers Need To Know About Bankruptcy, Regulation, And Other Trends
Like any other investment, cryptocurrency can be exciting and rewarding when the market is hot — and when it cools down, investors, funds, and the lawyers who advise them can face tricky questions. As noted in a recent Practising Law Institute Briefing, Cryptocurrency and Bankruptcy: What Lawyers Need to...
abovethelaw.com
Why Elon Musk's Twitter Flip-Flop May Be The Right Move
Look, if you were the world’s richest man, you would probably have your own perspective on a lot of things too. Elon Musk has proven this concept again and again. The latest development in Musk’s formerly scuttled attempt to buy social media giant Twitter shows that just about anyone can take good legal advice. The billionaire has indicated that he is now willing to acquire Twitter at his original offer price.
Comments / 0