WLOX
Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival brings a sweet treat to Poplarville
You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. Church group discusses human...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast schedule for Friday, October 7th
The Cruisin’ the Coast fun is not finished yet! Friday offers many events across the Coast for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender, and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 p.m. and the Molly Ringwalds will take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.
wxxv25.com
10th annual Blessing of the Classics
Cruisin’ the Coast is heading to Diamondhead for the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the event with more.
wxxv25.com
Blessing of the Classics hits the Gulf Coast
Cruisers from around the Coast made their way to Diamondhead for the annual Blessing of the Classics. The hotrods take the trip to the roundabout between Lanai Street and Diamondhead Drive East where religious leaders are waiting for them to say a quick prayer over each car ensuring safety for it and its passengers.
wxxv25.com
Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast
Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast scratch off player in Ocean Springs wins $10K
The Mississippi Lottery is celebrating Cruisin’ the Coast and one lucky player from Ocean Springs is $10,000 richer as a result. In August, the lottery launched a Cruisin’ the Coast $2,000 scratch off game with a top prize of $10,000. A player bought a winning scratch off from...
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
wxxv25.com
Coffee with a Cop takes place near Cruisin’ at Centennial Plaza
Gulfport Police officers say the best way to start off the morning is with coffee and donuts. The Gulfport Police Department and some firefighters had their National Coffee with a Cop at Centennial Plaza near all the Cruisin’ the Coast action. The department not only wanted to interact with...
wxxv25.com
Cruisers compete in flamethrowing contest at the Island View Casino Resort
The excitement was blazing tonight at the Island View Casino Resort for this year’s Flamethrowing Competition. Cruisers who signed up for the event each took turns showing off their best moves while spewing scorching flames from their exhaust pipes. This year featured two competitions: one for Cruisin’ cars and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
wxxv25.com
Jeff Vorick
Jeff was born and raised in the Florida Keys. When not focused on the latest weather, he enjoys watching motorsports of all kind, particularly NASCAR. Jeff is happy to be working at WXXV and living here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
wxxv25.com
Four Ocean Springs schools participate in National Walk to School Day
Four schools in Ocean Springs participated in today’s ‘National Walk to School Day.’ Students from Oak Park, Pecan Park, Magnolia Park, and Upper Elementary schools walked with their parents, friends, and some teachers to school this morning. The schools started this a couple of years ago with...
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story. This is especially true for “Miss Eunice,” a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air owned by Terry and Darlene Necaise of Kiln. “In June of 2018, my husband Terry saw it for sale,” said Darlene. “And it...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
WLOX
Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rides by the hundreds filled Riverfront Park in Moss Point Tuesday. One unique vehicle that caught many eyes was a Dale Earnhardt tribute car. “We know a lot of people over the years because we keep bringing that car down here,” Billy Crocker told...
thegazebogazette.com
Newest Amphibian Student at Pass Christian Elementary
The students in Lauren Williamson’s first grade class at Pass Christian Elementary have a new student. They have a frog living in their classroom this week. Each student has been reading an informational text about the life cycle of frogs and are observing the behavior of the frog that is living in their classroom this week.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st annual Salute to the Military
A time of thanks and reflection for the people in our military, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber hosted the 41st annual Salute to the Military at Beau Rivage. This was a time to pay tribute and thank our neighbors in uniform for their service to our nation and Coast communities. It was a ceremonial program along with a seated breakfast.
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs
As the high school volleyball regular season comes to a close, two local district champions giving us a potential preview of what’s to come in the playoffs. Doesn’t get much better than Gulfport and Ocean Springs, Region 8 Class 6A champs hosting the Region 7 champs. Lady Hounds...
