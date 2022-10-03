Read full article on original website
Related
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
WOWT
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was awarded $12 million by the state district court jury on Monday. Clark was convicted in 2010 of abusing a student during the 2003 school year. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Countries Iowa imports the most goods from
See the countries from which Iowa imports the most goods using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Iowa.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
Iowa vets have right to time off on Veterans Day
Veterans in Iowa have a right to request time off from work to mark Veterans Day, November 11, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A took effect, requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work […]
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
who13.com
One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable
Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
Comments / 3