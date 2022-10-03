Read full article on original website
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
SUNY Cortland, Cornell Baseball coaches amazed by Aaron Judge’s record
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new home run king in the American League. Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd homer of the season on Tuesday. SUNY Cortland Baseball Head Coach Joe Brown is impressed by the feat, considering the quality of pitching. Cornell Baseball...
