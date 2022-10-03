ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
intheknow.com

Family member ‘snaps’ at sister-in-law for not realizing ‘how privileged’ she is

A woman called out her sister-in-law for being “privileged” — and now, there’s family drama. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her husband’s brother Andrew is married to Ashley. Andrew and Ashley have a full-time housekeeper, Nora. When Nora was away for the week, Ashley complained about how difficult managing things was. This prompted the Reddit poster to snap at Ashley.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Heinz Tomato Blood Returns for Halloween

It's almost Halloween which means all things spooky are back among us and on Tuesday, Heinz announced the return of another scary seasonal favorite: Tomato Blood Ketchup. The fan-favorite limited-edition packaging for Heinz Ketchup is back this year just in time for Halloween so spooky season fans can make even mealtime a scary good time.
FOOD & DRINKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Halloween 2022: How to save on candy, costumes and more

Halloween is just around the corner, but rising costs and ongoing supply chain issues scare some people more than the costumes. As pandemic concerns wane, Halloween is projected to have more people participating than in the prior two years, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. “Participation in...
BUSINESS
intheknow.com

Heroic dad helps his toddler transform into Spider-Man in adorable TikTok

This dad helped his son become his favorite superhero by helping him “climb” the walls and ceilings of their house!. TikToker @xomomwifelifexo is a mom and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her two sons. The TikTok mom’s older son, Kenny, is a huge fan of Spider-Man and loves wearing a Spider-Man costume and emulating the wall-climbing, web-shooting superhero. In an adorable recent video, the mom shared how her husband helps Kenny get into character by carrying him around, and making it seem like he’s climbing the walls of their home!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series

Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce. The limited series tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This was to mark...
MOVIES
Parade

These 45 Book Character Costumes Will Provide Some Truly Novel Halloween Style Ideas

Is there anything better than cozying up with a good book? We think not, but the next best thing might be dressing the part of your favorite heroes and heroines from the page. Book characters make ideal costumes because they're a little unexpected, they start great conversations and they can be worn for many occasions all year round—and we've got the best book character costumes for you!
APPAREL
intheknow.com

Where is the ‘Taste the Biscuit’ TikTok song from?

This strange TikTok filter has sparked an even weirder meme on the app. If you haven’t discovered “Taste the Biscuit” TikTok, it’s only a matter of time. The bizarre meme features an obscure song from a 2010 music mockumentary and face-swapping with a chrome-skinned CGI model. Yeah, the internet just keeps getting more unhinged.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Tori Spelling Opens up About Recent Reconciliation With Mom Candy and Brother Randy

Tori Spelling has long been estranged from her mother Candy, and her brother Randy, but recently the family reconciled and reunited. While speaking to ET's Rachel Smith, Spelling opened up about their big reunion, which she shared photos of on Instagram. "A lot of people were like, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't realize the three of you were, like, not together. This is like reuniting.' I was like, 'Oh no, did I phrase it wrong?' I meant that just the three of us have not had dinner in 20 years because it was always, like, with our families."
RELATIONSHIPS
intheknow.com

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the fall, it’s all about proper layering....
APPAREL
intheknow.com

What is the ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ pet trend on TikTok?

An unhinged animal trend on TikTok has pet owners howling. The “Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub” trend has people creating montages using cursed images of their pets to the tune of a very spooky song. The name comes from the lyrics to “Year Zero” by Ghosts. In the haunting number, the band sings various names for satan.
PETS

