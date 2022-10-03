ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Ray Dalio
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Markets#Government Bonds#Stocks And Bonds#Financial Advisors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pdf#Standard General#Bankers Trust Co
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
STOCKS
The Independent

Global stock markets rally on global optimism

Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
tipranks.com

Stock Market Update: Stocks in the Red After Non-farm Payrolls Report

U.S. stocks were in the red on Friday as the non-farm payrolls data came in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped by 1.2%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 1%, as of 8:39 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) dipped 0.7%. While the forecast for non-farm...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Too Soon: 3 Reasons To Wait On DocuSign Stock

Since climbing above $300 a year ago, DocuSign’s share price is back at pre-COVID levels. As of the end of last quarter, debt comprised 64% of DocuSign’s capital structure. It’s also taking longer for DocuSign to attract new customers, amplifying the company’s broader macro challenges. DocuSign...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Is Ford’s Revenue Enough To Juice Its Stock Price?

Ford reports growing EV sales as evidence that its strategy is working. Overall revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that “getting back to normal” won’t happen overnight. Ford stock looks more like a short sell opportunity than a long-term investment. The market has an upward bias,...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Things Are Pretty Shocking On The Oil Market Front

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The stock market is kind of treading water waiting for Friday’s payroll report. It will probably be up nicely because ADP announced on Wednesday that 208,000 private payroll jobs were created in September.
INDUSTRY
ValueWalk

Rite Aid Sings A Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want To Hear

Rite Aid stock is down over 30% for the week ending September 30 after a disastrous earnings report. The company continues to cut costs but that can only take it so far. The company presents too much risk in this risk-off market. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) needed to deliver some magic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley -- will report third-quarter earnings Friday, Oct. 14.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy