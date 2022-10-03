Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Dow plunges 485 points to hit new closing low for the year as interest rate and recession fears roil markets
US stocks tumbled again on Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 500 points. Markets continued to reel from the Fed's rate hike and hawkish forecasts earlier in the week. US oil prices sank below $80 a barrel as recession fears rose and the dollar hit a fresh 20-year high.
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Fed rate hikes: What will and won't become more affordable?
Gas prices are going up again adding to inflation worries. The Fed can't do much about it though, experts say. But rate hikes could help lower rent.
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Global stock markets rally on global optimism
Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
Dow scores its best day since June as U.S. stocks claw back from a brutal September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest one-day advance in more than three months on Monday, as investors factored in the possibility that the Federal Reserve might be forced to back away from aggressively tighter monetary policy. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up by 765.38 points,...
Stock Market Update: Stocks in the Red After Non-farm Payrolls Report
U.S. stocks were in the red on Friday as the non-farm payrolls data came in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped by 1.2%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 1%, as of 8:39 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) dipped 0.7%. While the forecast for non-farm...
Stocks soar on Wall Street as markets try to shake off miserable September
Stocks are rising on Wall Street as markets open the month trying to shake off a miserable September marred by fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes would hurtle the U.S. economy into a recession. U.S. Treasury yields have eased off their multiyear highs, indicating investor confidence in the economy.
Too Soon: 3 Reasons To Wait On DocuSign Stock
Since climbing above $300 a year ago, DocuSign’s share price is back at pre-COVID levels. As of the end of last quarter, debt comprised 64% of DocuSign’s capital structure. It’s also taking longer for DocuSign to attract new customers, amplifying the company’s broader macro challenges. DocuSign...
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Show Indecision Ahead Of Jobs Data — AMD, Peers, Credit Suisse, Cannabis Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks are poised to open mixed on Friday, although sentiment could markedly change following the release of the September jobs report. Tech stocks could underperform in the session, weighed down by a couple of high-profile tech warnings. On Thursday, the major U.S. averages opened lower but managed to fight...
Is Ford’s Revenue Enough To Juice Its Stock Price?
Ford reports growing EV sales as evidence that its strategy is working. Overall revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that “getting back to normal” won’t happen overnight. Ford stock looks more like a short sell opportunity than a long-term investment. The market has an upward bias,...
Things Are Pretty Shocking On The Oil Market Front
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The stock market is kind of treading water waiting for Friday’s payroll report. It will probably be up nicely because ADP announced on Wednesday that 208,000 private payroll jobs were created in September.
Rite Aid Sings A Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want To Hear
Rite Aid stock is down over 30% for the week ending September 30 after a disastrous earnings report. The company continues to cut costs but that can only take it so far. The company presents too much risk in this risk-off market. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) needed to deliver some magic...
U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley -- will report third-quarter earnings Friday, Oct. 14.
