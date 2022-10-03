Read full article on original website
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Fantastic Choices to Buy Ahead of the Recovery
Stocks are in bear market territory, and now could be the time for investors to pounce. Johnson Controls and Deere are introducing technologies that could lead to surprising growth. Watsco dominates a highly fragmented industry for air-conditioner replacement parts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company.
The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
When there's panic on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for patient investors.
tipranks.com
Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Axsome's path to phenomenal growth could just be starting. Vertex's product portfolio may pave the way for a promising future. Bristol Myers Squibb's rising top line and solid dividend make it a strong buy now.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
The growth-stock-driven Nasdaq 100 has three incredible deals hiding in plain sight.
Motley Fool
These 2 Former Growth Stocks Are Down Over 85%, but They're Not Exactly Bargains
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is down more than 33% in 2022. Robinhood's customer base and revenue are consistently shrinking. Peloton can't afford another net loss as bad as the one it incurred during fiscal 2022.
Motley Fool
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in October
Electronic Arts' varied library of successful games makes it a company investors can count on. Meanwhile, Take-Two shows promise with a venture into mobile gaming and a highly anticipated sequel on the way. Microsoft has significant market share in a variety of lucrative industries.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
CNBC
The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year—here's why it's smart to keep investing anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York
Applied Materials and Lam Research both supply memory chipmakers with equipment. In the coming years, more advanced memory chips will increasingly rely on EUV lithography equipment from ASML Holding. Micron's $100 billion announcement is a big deal, but fab equipment makers could be the biggest winners.
Wall Street opens lower as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more
(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shar warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance. The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. AMD shares fell 5.4% to $64.19 in...
CNBC
Samsung profit plunges in first drop since 2019 as chipmakers feel bite
Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
Motley Fool
Why General Electric Investors Should Prepare for Bad News (And Why It Doesn't Matter)
Ongoing supply chain issues threaten GE's earnings and free-cash-flow generation. Many issues will be rectified over time, and order growth remains strong. For now, it's not a problem with demand, but meeting that demand -- investors should keep an eye on orders the next time GE releases earnings.
