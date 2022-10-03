ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Fantastic Choices to Buy Ahead of the Recovery

Stocks are in bear market territory, and now could be the time for investors to pounce. Johnson Controls and Deere are introducing technologies that could lead to surprising growth. Watsco dominates a highly fragmented industry for air-conditioner replacement parts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

Axsome's path to phenomenal growth could just be starting. Vertex’s product portfolio may pave the way for a promising future. Bristol Myers Squibb’s rising top line and solid dividend make it a strong buy now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Former Growth Stocks Are Down Over 85%, but They're Not Exactly Bargains

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is down more than 33% in 2022. Robinhood's customer base and revenue are consistently shrinking. Peloton can't afford another net loss as bad as the one it incurred during fiscal 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in October

Electronic Arts' varied library of successful games makes it a company investors can count on. Meanwhile, Take-Two shows promise with a venture into mobile gaming and a highly anticipated sequel on the way. Microsoft has significant market share in a variety of lucrative industries. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more

(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
STOCKS
CNBC

Samsung profit plunges in first drop since 2019 as chipmakers feel bite

Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
BUSINESS

