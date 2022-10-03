Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ‘recuperating’ after emergency room visit
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, in the midst of a reelection campaign as well as a tax rate dispute on the county commissioners court, is coping with an undisclosed ailment. Hidalgo, 31, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that she was “recuperating at home for a couple of days” and would be following up with a doctor after a visit to an emergency room on Monday.
Republican Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle willing to attend budget vote meeting on 1 condition
If a new Harris County budget isn't passed, the sheriff's office will cancel a cadet class, Harris Health will delay plans to expand urgent care, and block a new suite to handle endoscopy procedures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bend County approves 2023 budget for $499.86M
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to approve both the general county fund and drainage district budgets and tax rates in September. (Community Impact staff) In mid-September, Fort Bend County commissioners approved the 2023 county budget for $499.86 million, an 11.11% increase from last year. During a Sept. 13...
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
Mail-in ballots will arrive to Harris County voters soon, but there's concern many will be rejected
With the midterm election weeks away, a news conference was held to educate voters on the changes to mail-in votes so that rejections can be avoided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
How rhetoric about bail reform is shaping the upcoming election in Harris County
Republicans, along with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, claim that lenient bail practices by judges have contributed to a spike in crime in the Houston area. Observers say their messaging has impacted the behavior of the judiciary and could impact election outcomes as well. Many Republicans in the Houston...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Deaths at the Harris County Jail, and the president of the NAACP (Oct. 6, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: Over the weekend, two people died while being held at the Harris County Jail. That brought the total death count at the jail up to 21 for the year – the most deaths there in more than a decade. We learn more about those deaths and what role – if any – overcrowding at the facility played.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Could Houstonians soon pay more? Revenue cap adjustment for taxpayers may be on ballot in 2023
At a city council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a tax adjustment would be in the best interest of public safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston-area crime wave being fueled by policies of Democratic county leader, says GOP challenger
Alexandra del Moral Mealer is challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, citing issues with the rise in crime and criminals out on bail in an exclusive interview with Fox Digital.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Compromise offered over county budget, and restaurants where you should never skip dessert (Oct. 5, 2022)
On Wednesday’s show: One of Harris County’s Republican commissionerss is offering a way out of the county’s deadlock over its tax rate. We learn more about what Jack Cagle is proposing. Also this hour: We discuss the latest developments in politics in our weekly roundup. Then, in...
Here’s what Brazoria, Galveston county residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pexels) Voting for the 2022 midterm election is fast approaching. Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8.
fox26houston.com
Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City mother couldn't believe her last water bill. It was for more than $7,000 for their first month living in a rental home. "I was just like, 'wow,' because I was looking at it, like this has to be a typo!" said Termeria Harrison.
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Harris County Jail Death Toll Rises To 21, Just This Year
Last weekend two people died at the Harris County Jail, bringing their death toll up to 21 people in just this year. That is the most deaths at the massive jail complex since 2006 when 22 people died,. according to the Texas Justice Initiative. Activists say this illustrates the danger...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Comments / 0